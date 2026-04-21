The Hive Vietnam transforms former MicroSpace into Thu Duc City’s Premier Coworking Hub

the Hive Rivermark, Tran Nao St, Ho Chi minh City Chris Edwards, Group CEO of The Flexi Group

The Flexi Group partners with Megafarm JSC to takeover & rebrand the MicroSpace site on Tran Nao St, expanding its premium APAC flexible workspace portfolio.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In strategic partnership with Ho Chi Minh-based Megafarm JSC, The Flexi Group, a leading operator of flexible workspaces across Asia Pacific, is proud to announce the takeover and rebranding of the former MicroSpace site on Tran Nao Street. This newest addition to the portfolio will officially launch as the Hive Rivermark, a premium workspace destination tailored for the modern era of hybrid work and AI-driven innovation.

Scheduled to open its doors on May 1, 2026, the Hive Rivermark is situated at 220 Tran Nao Street, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc City. Spanning nearly 800 square meters across three meticulously designed floors within the prestigious River Mark Villa compound, the location will accommodate over 230 members. As the fourth Hive location in Vietnam, this expansion addresses the surging demand for professional, flexible office solutions and agile workspaces in the region’s rapidly developing commercial corridors.

A Harmonious Blend of Productivity and Lifestyle

The Hive Rivermark offers a comprehensive suite of facilities to support its collaborative ecosystem. The light-filled space features dynamic communal workstations, which are optimized for focus and freelance collaboration, or secure private office suites, offering scalable solutions for both startups and established enterprise teams. Furthermore, the space is equipped with professional meeting and event spaces, fully equipped for high-impact presentations and hybrid workshops. For mental well-being and creative breaks, members can also enjoy the tranquil outdoor area.

Strategically located on Tran Nao—Ho Chi Minh City’s renowned “foodie street”—members enjoy immediate access to premier dining and nightlife. For those prioritizing a work-life balance, the space is a 10-minute walk from the An Phu Metro Station (Metro Line 1) and offers exclusive access to the Rivermark compound’s recreational facilities, including four tennis courts, a basketball court, and a riverfront park. The workspace also offers aspirational views of Landmark 81, Vietnam’s tallest building, symbolizing the ambition and success of the Hive’s vibrant community.

“The launch of The Hive Rivermark, in partnership with Megafarm, represents a significant stride in The Flexi Group’s strategic expansion across Vietnam. This new location is a direct response to the overwhelming demand seen across our three existing locations, and reinforces our commitment to cultivating a strong professional ecosystem in the country. By deepening our presence through this partnership, we are enhancing regional connectivity and providing our members with a high-impact network that is essential for success in today’s dynamic market,” said Chris Edwards, Group CEO of The Flexi Group.

Membership at the Hive Rivermark transcends local borders. Members gain access to The Flexi Group’s extensive international network, encompassing 50+ locations throughout the Asia Pacific and Australia, including key hubs in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Manila.

Vietnam is a consistently strong market for the Hive brand. The Flexi group delivers successful coworking spaces through pioneering, asset-light collaborations across Asia, providing convenient, accessible workspace solutions primarily for the region's rapidly growing SMEs and MNCs.We empower all members, from startups to global enterprises, with an unparalleled environment of service excellence, professionalism, shared ambition, and extraordinary success.

About the Hive

Creating beautiful workspaces and hosting best-in-class events since 2012, the Hive is one of Asia Pacific’s widest, boutique workspace networks, carrying 20 locations in 7 countries. Founded in Hong Kong and a part of The Flexi Group coworking spaces, it aims to deliver the ultimate networking and work spaces. The Hive has formed a creative community to inspire members to build deep, lasting connections, whatever their industry, role, or location.

Please visit https://thehive.com/ for more information.

About The Flexi Group

The Flexi Group is one of Asia Pacific's leading workspace experience providers, housing a diverse portfolio of workspace brands including the Hive, Common Ground, The Cluster and Tailored by Flexi. We partner with landlords and enterprises to design, build and operate high-quality office solutions and community-centric environments that empower businesses to thrive through agile, asset-light real estate strategies. With a strong regional presence, we currently operate over 50+ locations across Asia Pacific and Australia.

Please visit www.theflexigroup.com | www.tailoredbyflexi.com for more information.

About Megafarm JSC

Megafarm JSC is a Vietnam-based agricultural and food production company specializing in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of high-quality agricultural products. With a strong focus on sustainability, product integrity, and modern farming practices, Megafarm connects Vietnam’s rich agricultural resources with both local and international markets, while also participating in strategic real estate investments that support the development of modern commercial and lifestyle environments.

Please visit megafarm.vn for more information.

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