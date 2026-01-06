Free Self-Awareness Game Breaks Language Barrier Across Four Continents

Laurie Van Werde, Llagostera, Catalonia, Spain

Level Up game now accessible to Dutch speakers in Europe, South America, and Africa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most self-help content is created in English and stays in English. Arthur Palyan, Best Life Coach California 2025, is on a mission to change that.

His free self-awareness game, Level Up, is now expanding into Dutch — making it accessible to speakers across four continents: Europe (Netherlands, Belgium), South America (Suriname), and Africa (South Africa).

"Thirty million people speak Dutch," said Palyan. "Most of them have never had access to personal development tools in their native language. We're fixing that."

The expansion is led by Laurie Van Werde, the platform's first Dutch-speaking coach. Van Werde will provide coaching in Dutch and English while leading efforts to translate the game's 3,500+ real-life scenarios.

Level Up is not a typical self-help app. There are no affirmations. No vision boards. The game presents real-life scenarios designed to reveal unconscious patterns — the invisible loops that drive decisions in relationships, career, money, and family.

"Motivation is useless," said Palyan. "Pattern recognition is what changes lives. This game shows you what you couldn't see before."

The platform has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg Terminal, and over 100 media outlets since launching its global expansion in January 2026.

Level Up is free, requires no signup, and is available at 100levelup.com. Dutch speakers interested in coaching can connect with Van Werde through the platform.

