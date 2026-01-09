Renewables Announces Collaboration With Monolithic Power Systems: High-Speed Wireless Charging for e2T Electric Tractor

Renewables e2T: a modular, remote-control electric two-wheel tractor working in a California field Visit Renewables.com to learn more The modular micro-tractor can be equipped with solar panels, swappable batteries, PTO, and more

Collaboration showcases MPS's high-speed wireless charging technology for electric tractor using Renewables e2T platform.

High-power wireless charging from MPS allows us to explore how advanced power electronics can be applied to practical ag equipment like the e2T.” — Steve Heckeroth

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewables announces a new collaboration with Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) to incorporate wireless high-speed charging into their e2T electric two-wheel tractor . MPS plans to use the e2T to highlight their zero-mechanical-contact charging technology for electric and robotic systems operating in harsh environments.This partnership showcases MPS’s wireless charging solution using Renewables’ e2T platform as a real-world example of practical electrified equipment designed for outdoor and industrial conditions. The system illustrates how high-power, zero-mechanical-contact charging can enable fast and efficient energy transfer while reducing wear and maintenance associated with traditional connectors.“MPS’s high-power wireless charging receivers and transmitters, spanning 1kW to 6kW, enable fast, high-efficiency, zero-mechanical-contact charging for industrial, AI-powered robots operating in the harshest environments, including dirt, moisture, and chemical vapors. By eliminating mechanical connectors, these systems help extend robot lifetime and improve productivity by reducing wear-related maintenance,” says Afshin Odabaee, Sr. Director of Power Module Products. “We are pleased to collaborate with Renewables to integrate our 3kW wireless charging solution into their robotic platforms, and to support the program with both hardware and firmware expertise.”Renewables’ e2T is a modular electric two-wheel tractor platform developed for small-scale agriculture, land management, and emerging robotic applications. Its flexible architecture makes it well suited for evaluating advanced power and charging technologies in real-world use cases.“High-power wireless charging represents an important step toward more resilient electric equipment used outdoors,” said Steve Heckeroth, Founder and CEO of Renewables. “Working with MPS allows us to explore how advanced power electronics can be applied to practical agricultural platforms like our e2T.”About Monolithic Power SystemsMonolithic Power Systems (MPS) provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions focused on energy efficiency and sustainability.Renewables develops electric, modular agricultural equipment designed to support sustainable farming and land stewardship. Their flagship product is the e2T, a remote-controlled, solar-capable electric two-wheel tractor that enables farms and land management operations of every size to thrive sustainably.

