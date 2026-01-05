Off-Duty MPD Officer Apprehends Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred near Barracks Row.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the victim was standing in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast, when the suspect approached him and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. When the victim struggled, the suspect struck him with the firearm and took the victim’s property from his person. A nearby off-duty MPD officer observed the robbery, quickly intervened, and detained the suspect.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, 46-year-old Joseph Wilkins, Jr., of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery while Armed, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large-Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

CCN: 26000837

