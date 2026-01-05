MPD Arrests Southwest Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southwest.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the victim was in the 1400 block of Canal Street, Southwest, when the suspect initiated an argument with her. The suspect then produced a firearm and pointed it at the victim. The victim fled. The suspect fired one round at the victim, which did not strike her.

On Saturday, January 3, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33-year-old Derrick Carter, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25182072

