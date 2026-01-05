Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,400 in the last 365 days.

CDC updates childhood vaccine schedule 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jan. 5 updated the childhood vaccine schedule, recommending three categories of vaccines. The first category recommends 11 vaccines that all children should receive, including those against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal disease, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, human papillomavirus and chickenpox. The second category includes vaccines only recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations, and consists of vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis A and B, dengue and meningococcal ACWY and B disease. The third category, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, includes immunizations based on “shared clinical decision-making” and consists of vaccines against influenza, COVID-19, rotovirus and hepatitis A and B. The updates follow a White House directive issued Dec. 5 for the CDC to examine best practices from other developed nations. HHS said the updates maintain consistency with all current health coverage options for payment. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDC updates childhood vaccine schedule 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.