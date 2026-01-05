CDC updates childhood vaccine schedule 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jan. 5 updated the childhood vaccine schedule, recommending three categories of vaccines. The first category recommends 11 vaccines that all children should receive, including those against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal disease, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, human papillomavirus and chickenpox. The second category includes vaccines only recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations, and consists of vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis A and B, dengue and meningococcal ACWY and B disease. The third category, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, includes immunizations based on “shared clinical decision-making” and consists of vaccines against influenza, COVID-19, rotovirus and hepatitis A and B. The updates follow a White House directive issued Dec. 5 for the CDC to examine best practices from other developed nations. HHS said the updates maintain consistency with all current health coverage options for payment.

