Hangry Spice is now available.... in stores and online

My goal is to bring great taste back to America... and we are doing this every day-- with Hangry Spice!” — Michael DeFrancesco

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long time friends, Michael DeFrancesco and Larry Hill have launched their exclusive brand of seasonings and they are getting rave reviews. Currently there are three options: Sweet Kick- a touch of sweet; Li’l Kick- just the right amount of spice; and Fiery Kick- just the right amount of ghost pepper. Hangry Spice is available in select stores in Connecticut with plans for distribution throughout the USA. However, anyone can order online at www.hangryspice.com When asked about the genesis of the spice, Michael stated, " I have always enjoyed spicing up my food, but I couldn't find any commercially available seasoning that satisfied me. My wife helped me create my own blend which was developed and tested through many years of private catering and the food truck business. We also started gifting these to friends and family.... everyone wanted more. I gave some to my buddy Larry who encouraged me to start a business!" Larry added, "Michael's seasonings were too good to keep to himself. I wanted Michael to share with the world and we both came up with the name- Hangry Spice!"At the present time, Hangry Spice is available at select Big Y locations, as well as Cliffs Quality Meats, Carmines Pizza & Italian Takeout, The Durham Market, Meadow Meat Co., The Cottage at Main, Westerly Packing Company, Connecticut Fresh Food & Produce Market, and more to come. And it is easy to order on the website--- https://hangryspice.com where everyone can also check out special recipes!

