Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Darryl Heath and Colt McCoy and reappointed Ashlie Thomas to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for terms set to expire on August 31, 2031. The Board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Darryl Heath of Colleyville is retired after more than 31 years working for Accenture. He serves as the executive director of the Fort Worth - Tarrant County Innovation Partnership, member of the Texas Higher Education Foundation Board of Trustees, and the past chairman of the Texas A&M (TAMU) College of Engineering Advisory Board. Heath received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from TAMU.

Colt McCoy of Aledo is the Fort Worth partner for Tenant Advisory at HPI Real Estate and Investments. He is a member of the advisory boards for the Fort Worth Real Estate Center, University of Texas (UT) Real Estate Center, and the UT School of Civic Leadership. Additionally, he is a member of the For Others Advisory Board. McCoy received a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from UT Austin.

Ashlie Thomas of Victoria is vice president of C.L. Thomas Inc. She is a member of Citizens Medical Center Board of Managers and board member for the Victoria College Foundation Impact Team, St. Joseph High School, Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, and the Victoria Economic Development Corporation. Thomas received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Master of Business Administration from Lynn University and a Master of Science in Sports Management from TAMU.