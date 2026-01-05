The Kosher Revolution Comes to Dallas

Miriam and Howard Goldfeder are changing the conversation—bringing a fresh, elevated vision of kosher cuisine to the DFW food scene. A signature Wagyu Tomahawk Steak prepared by Gourmet Palate, showcasing the company’s elevated approach to kosher cuisine.

How Gourmet Palate Is Defying Expectations One Plate at a Time

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, “kosher catering” often brought to mind dry brisket, overcooked kugel, and uninspired buffet platters served in synagogue halls. The food checked all the boxes, but was rarely compelling. Miriam and Howard Goldfeder are on a mission to change that narrative, and their recently rebranded company, Gourmet Palate, is quietly redefining what kosher cuisine looks like in the Dallas–Fort Worth food scene.“We’re tired of the ‘considering it’s kosher, it was good’ compliment,” says Howard Goldfeder, whose 36-year career in kosher food began in the dish pit of a small bistro in Baltimore. “Why can’t the compliment simply be, ‘This is incredible food’? That’s the standard we’re aiming for.”This philosophy extends beyond marketing. Step into Gourmet Palate’s kitchen during a busy week and the scene challenges long-standing stereotypes. Chefs carefully plate vibrant poke bowls and sushi rolls that rival those found in upscale restaurants. Nearby, a coffee-rubbed center-cut ribeye is brought to a precise sear while individual corporate lunches are assembled—meals that resemble modern, chef-driven meal prep rather than traditional catering.From Synagogue Halls to Corporate BoardroomsWith the culinary leadership of Chef Jeffery Kollinger, Gourmet Palate has built a brand that balances tradition with innovation. While the company continues to cater weddings and bar and bat mitzvahs, much of its recent growth has come from settings where kosher food was once an afterthought.“We’re not just on the simcha circuit anymore,” says Miriam Goldfeder. “We’re delivering lunch to downtown corporate offices, providing weekly family meals for busy households, and creating Shabbat menus people genuinely look forward to. We’re serving people in the rhythm of their everyday lives.”That approach has resonated with Dallas’s professional community and with corporations seeking inclusive, high-quality dining options. Gourmet Palate’s corporate offerings move well beyond standard sandwich platters, featuring thoughtfully composed meals such as sesame-glazed salmon with forbidden rice and pickled vegetables, or interactive taco bars filled with fresh, colorful ingredients.The Proof Is on the PlatePresentation plays a central role in Gourmet Palate’s identity. Traditional steam-table setups have been replaced with modern porcelain, slate boards, and intentional garnishes designed to elevate the dining experience. “You eat with your eyes first,” says Howard. “If the food doesn’t look great, you’ve already lost part of the experience. We want the presentation to reflect the same care as the cooking.”More Than a MealThe Goldfeders’ work extends beyond catering. Their commitment to community service—from providing thousands of meals during Hurricane Harvey to founding the Texas Jewish Community Response nonprofit—has helped shape the company’s values. Gourmet Palate is a family-owned business built on chesed, a foundation of kindness, generosity, and service to the community.The Gourmet Palate rebrand signals more than a visual update. It reflects a clear point of view about what kosher food can be: cuisine that upholds rigorous standards while standing confidently among today’s contemporary culinary offerings.“We’re not just making kosher food better,” Miriam Goldfeder says. “We’re making great food that happens to be kosher. And that shift matters.”About Gourmet PalateGourmet Palate is a Dallas-based kosher catering company providing chef-driven cuisine for corporate clients, weekly family meals, and milestone celebrations. Founded by Miriam and Howard Goldfeder, the company is committed to exceptional flavor, thoughtful presentation, and uncompromising kosher standards.

