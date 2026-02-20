THE YELLOW ROSE GALA FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 40TH ANNIVERSARY GALA ‘1986’

Fay Sheehan, Sheree J. Wilson and Cece Hays, 2026 Co-Chairs; Fallon Wynne Way, President; and Jimmy Wynne, Founder of The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.

A Totally 80s Celebration Honoring Four Decades in the Fight Against Multiple Sclerosis

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation will celebrate its 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. This year’s theme, “1986,” honors the year the gala was founded and commemorates four decades of community leadership and philanthropic impact in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS).The evening will recognize past gala chairs and honorees whose dedication has contributed to the Foundation’s continued growth and mission advancement. Proceeds from the event support efforts to fund research, programs, and services aimed at ending MS.The 2026 Gala is presented by Simmons Bank, with a match gift from The Norris Family Foundation. The program will be emceed by Dallas media personalities Lauren Przybyl of FOX 4 Good Day and Tim Ryan.Musical entertainment will feature The Spinners, one of the most celebrated and enduring soul and R&B groups in American music history. The evening will conclude with a late-night performance by The Spazmatics, an 80s new-wave tribute band.The event is co-chaired by Sheree J. Wilson, award-winning actress and producer; CeCe Hays, publicist and founder of Dragonfly Partners; and Fay Sheehan, Dallas philanthropist and longtime supporter of MS-related charitable initiatives.The 2026 Dee Wynne Courage Award will be presented to Sharon Summerall Henley in recognition of her resilience and advocacy while living with Multiple Sclerosis. A Dallas native and former Ford model, Henley has lived with MS for decades and remains active in raising awareness for the disease.“The 40th Anniversary Gala is both a celebration of my mother’s vision and a tribute to everyone whose dedication has turned the Yellow Rose into a lasting legacy of hope, unity and strength in the fight to end MS,” said Fallon Wynne Way, President of The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.Additional information, including ticket and sponsorship opportunities, is available at www.theyellowrose.org About The Yellow Rose Gala FoundationFounded in 1986, The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the fight against Multiple Sclerosis through fundraising, awareness and community engagement.Media Contact:Tammany Stern PR819 Keller Springs RoadAddison, TX 75001Phone: 214-727-6325Email: info@tammanysternpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.