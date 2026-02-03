Where Western Heritage Meets High Fashion Couture

The Fashion Frontier Runway Show An exclusive runway experience where High Fashion meets Western heritage. A Landmark Event in Fort Worth Fashion History High fashion meets cowboy culture, set against the raw, iconic backdrop of the Fort Worth Stockyards on rodeo’s closing night.

Fort Worth is about to witness a defining moment in its cultural history.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 7, the final day of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Runway 817 LLC presents The Fashion Frontier, an audacious, high-fashion runway experience set inside Stockyards Station—in the very place known as “Where the West Begins.”Produced and directed by Elijah De La Garza and Anna Venko, husband-and-wife visionaries and co-founders of Fort Worth–based Runway 817, The Fashion Frontier is a bold collision of Western heritage, couture fashion, and avant-garde artistry—an electrifying spectacle redefining the future of fashion in North Texas.A Landmark Event in Fort Worth Fashion HistoryThis runway show marks a historic convergence:high fashion meets cowboy culture, set against the raw, iconic backdrop of the Fort Worth Stockyards on rodeo’s closing night. With the city already buzzing from one of the nation’s most celebrated Western events, The Fashion Frontier emerges as the evening’s crown jewel—an unapologetically elevated fashion experience unlike anything the Stockyards have ever seen.The show features 65 of the most striking male and female models in Texas, curated by De La Garza and Anna Venko in a production that blends precision, spectacle, and cinematic storytelling.From Museum Milestone to Cultural MovementIn just one year, Runway 817 has rapidly become one of the most disruptive forces in Fort Worth’s fashion evolution. Their debut runway at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth drew over 250 attendees, ran with clockwork precision, and received coverage from Channel 8 News, The Jeff Crilley Show, and more than 100 national radio and news outlets.The Fashion Frontier raises the bar even higher.Global Designers. Live Performances. Unmatched Energy.The show will spotlight 11 visionary designers, blending local innovation with national and international influence—including designers from India, Arizona, and across Texas. Each collection reflects the evening’s core concept: Western grit elevated through couture craftsmanship and avant-garde imagination.Participating Designers Include:Nicole MoanEvita’s CollectionsYISSELMaverixPINK LUCYAMBARCouture FashionCouture ApronsFREKLSKaty Knitt EliteModish & SwankThe runway experience will be amplified by live performances from multiple musical artists, immersive lighting and sound design, and an ambiance that transforms Stockyards Station into a world-class fashion arena. With celebrity guests, industry leaders, and press in attendance, the night promises to be both unforgettable and headline-worthy.This is not just a runway show—it is a fashion experience.Exclusive Access & Limited SeatingVIP tables are extremely limited and nearly sold outGeneral seating is selling fastTickets available now at Runway817.comAttendees will also be invited to an exclusive after-party, announced live at the event.Fashion Week Energy Beyond the Runway

