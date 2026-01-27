Experience Washdown-Ready Electrical from MELTRIC® Corporation at IPPE 2026

MELTRIC Food & Bev Applications

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, an industry leader in electrical safety solutions, announces its participation at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) 2025, showcasing its innovative Switch-Rated plug and receptacle technology. Food processing professionals can experience MELTRIC's latest safety innovations at booth BC36100, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 27-29, 2025.At the show, MELTRIC will demonstrate why Switch-Rated plug and receptacle solutions set the benchmark for safe electrical connectivity for food processing environments where uptime, sanitation, and worker safety are non-negotiables. Designed specifically for the demanding conditions found in meat, poultry, egg, and animal food processing facilities, MELTRIC devices enable operators to connect and disconnect equipment safely under load while reducing arc-flash risk, maintenance downtime, and operational complexity.At booth BC36100, attendees will have the opportunity to explore MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated technology firsthand, discuss application-specific challenges with MELTRIC experts, and discover practical strategies for improving electrical safety, reliability, and maintenance efficiency in food processing facilities.To continue the conversation beyond IPPE 2025, visitors are encouraged to explore MELTRIC’s Trade Shows & Events page at https://pages.meltric.com/trade-shows . There, you can view upcoming industry events, request a live demonstration with a MELTRIC specialist, or sign up for a free trial product to experience the safety, performance, and reliability of Switch-Rated technology firsthand.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its revolutionary products, please visit www.meltric.com About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com

