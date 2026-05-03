MELTRIC Celebrates Safe, Efficient Electrical Connections at the 2026, 100th Anniversary of CIM, Booth 527

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Visit MELTRIC in Booth #527 – May 3-6, 2026 – CIM CONNECT 2026 – Vancouver Convention Centre

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, the leading manufacturer of switch-rated industrial electrical connection solutions, announces its participation in CIM CONNECT 2026, May 3-6 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. MELTRIC welcomes attendees to celebrate the 100th anniversary of CIM at booth 527 and experience The MELTRIC Advantage of connection and disconnection under full load up to 200 amps.The MELTRIC Switch-Rated line remains the gold standard in safe connection and disconnection under full load across industries. At CIM 2026, MELTRIC will provide live demonstrations of its Switch-Rated connectors, giving attendees the chance to see firsthand how these electrical connectors enhance safety and productivity in their daily operations.Additionally, MELTRIC offers the unique opportunity for attendees to try a device before making a purchase, ensuring an informed decision regarding their electrical connection needs.Beyond the Switch-Rated Series, MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles. Their product portfolio includes multipin connectors, high amperage solutions, single-pole devices, and options for hazardous locations. For a complete overview of MELTRIC's offerings, visit their website at www.meltric.com Visit MELTRIC at CIM 2026 in Booth #527 to learn how our rugged power connection solutions are helping power a resilient, downtime-free mining industry.About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single-pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

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