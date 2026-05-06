Switch-rated plugs and receptacles featured at MEET 2026, MELTRIC Booth 1002A

MELTRIC® Corporation to participate in the 2026 MEET Show, taking place May 6-7 at the Moncton Coliseum, New Brunswick, Booth 1002A

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, the leading North American provider of Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, will exhibit at MEET, May 6 & 7, 2026, at the Moncton Coliseum, Moncton, New Brunswick, Booth #1002A.MELTRIC’s plug-and-play devices are designed for fast, safe, and reliable electrical connections, ideal for mobile and temporary power during commercial construction and for daily-use disconnects during normal site operation.With push-button disconnection, built-in line-of-sight isolation, and arc flash containment, MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated devices combine the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle—making them the ideal replacement for traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices.Featuring UL-listed DECONTACTOR™ technology with push-button circuit disconnection, MELTRIC devices provide:♦ Safe load-breaking capability, eliminating the need for a separate disconnect switch♦ Visual verification of de-energization for enhanced worker safety♦ Reduced arc-flash risk compared to traditional pin-and-sleeve devices♦ Improved uptime through faster equipment change-outs and maintenance♦ Durable, weather-resistant construction for indoor and outdoor applicationsBy integrating switching and connection into a single device, MELTRIC solutions simplify electrical design, reduce installation costs, and streamline maintenance operations, critical advantages for commercial construction planners, engineers, and contractors focused on safety, efficiency, and long-term performance.Visit MELTRIC at MEET 2026 in Booth #1002A to experience live demos of the DSN and DS Switch-rated line of electrical devices and request a free plug and receptacle sample to try.About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

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