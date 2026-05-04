MELTRIC® to Premier New P66 Power Solution at OTC 2026 in Houston, TX – Booth 1119

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MELTRIC® Corporation to participate in the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), taking place May 4-7 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Booth #1119.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, a leading provider of power connections for the oil and gas industry will exhibit in booth 1119 at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), May 4-7 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. MELTRIC representatives are excited to debut the electrical manufacturer's latest innovation, P66. The P66 electrical connection device is rated for applications up to 660 amps and 1,100 volts (ac) and is the ideal solution for electrifying and distributing power across upstream operations. ( https://meltric.com/solutions/oil-gas/petrochem As in previous years, the MELTRIC Switch-Rated line remains the gold standard in safe connection and disconnection under full load across industries. At OTC 2026, MELTRIC will provide live demonstrations of its Switch-Rated connectors, giving attendees the chance to see firsthand how these products can enhance safety and productivity in their daily operations.Additionally, MELTRIC offers a unique opportunity for customers to try a device before making a purchase, ensuring an informed decision regarding their electrical connection needs.Beyond the Switch-Rated Series and P66, MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles. Their product portfolio includes multipin connectors, high amperage solutions, single-pole devices, and options for hazardous locations. For a complete overview of MELTRIC's offerings, visit their website at www.meltric.com Visit MELTRIC at OTC 2026 in Booth #1119 to learn how our rugged power connection solutions are helping power a resilient, downtime-free offshore energy industry.About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

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