Re: Traffic Alert - i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton
The roadway is back open now
Thank you
Regards
VSP Williston
Sent: Monday, January 5, 2026 4:00 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton has one lane obstructed in the area of due to a traffic incident.
This incident is expected to last for Until Further Notice. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.