Re: Traffic Alert - i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton

The roadway is back open now


Thank you


Regards 

VSP Williston

Sent: Monday, January 5, 2026 4:00 PM
Traffic Alert - i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton has one lane obstructed in the area of due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for Until Further Notice.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Re: Traffic Alert - i89 SB MM 102.6, Milton

