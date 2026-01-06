Precizion Partners Acquires Morgan Construction, Inc.

Precizion Partners demolition, abatement, & concrete services

Acquisition Solidifies Strong Foothold in Nevada and Enhances General Concrete, Concrete Cutting, and Demolition & Excavation Services

We are excited to benefit from Morgan Construction’s experienced team members, leadership, and strong industry relationships,” said Joel Leineke, President and CEO of Precizion Partners. ” — Joel Leineke, President & CEO

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precizion Partners, a leading demolition, remediation, concrete services, and debris bin disposal company, today announced it has acquired Morgan Construction, Inc., a full-service concrete demolition and services company headquartered in Reno, NV. This acquisition enables Precizion to provide a greater breadth of concrete services and strengthen their strategic geographical foothold in Northern Nevada.“We are excited to benefit from Morgan Construction’s experienced team members, leadership, and strong industry relationships,” said Joel Leineke, President and CEO of Precizion Partners. “Morgan Construction has a stellar reputation in the Reno area and adds great diversity to the concrete services we provide our clients. We see this as the perfect synergy as we expand our offerings and cross-selling opportunities.”Morgan Construction will initially operate as a company under the Precizion Partners company umbrella while maintaining their office and employees in Reno. Morgan Construction will fully integrate with Precizion’s suite of contractor-focused, cloud-based software platforms, ensuring consistent access to high-end technology and robust financial systems.“This is a great growth opportunity for Morgan Construction. Aligning with a demolition leader like Precizion moves us to the next level from an operations, accounting, and technology perspective,” said Jeremy Ellison, President of Morgan Construction. “We are excited to add our concrete, demolition, and excavation expertise to their existing demolition business and together build out a full-service company in California and Nevada to better serve our customers.”About Precizion PartnersPrecizion Partners is a leading demolition, remediation, concrete cutting, core drilling, and waste disposal bin company serving the construction industry throughout California and Nevada. Precizion currently operates subsidiaries W.C. Maloney, Professional Asbestos and Lead Removal Services (PALS), and Precizion Recycling & Disposal under management and is growing their platform organically and through acquisitions to create a full-service company delivering unparalleled performance, efficiencies, safety to their clients.Visit the Precizion Partners website at PrecizionPartners.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.