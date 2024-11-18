Precizion Partners Acquires Harrison Concrete Cutting

Acquisition Supports Expansion of Concrete Cutting & Drilling Services, Resources, and Expertise Throughout California and Nevada

We are thrilled to be adding HCC’s experienced technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, and strong industry relationships to our existing team.” — Joel Leineke, President & CEO

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precizion Partners, a leading demolition and remediation company, today announced it has acquired Harrison Concrete Cutting (HCC), a concrete cutting and drilling company headquartered in Woodland, CA. This acquisition bolsters Precizion’s existing cutting and coring expertise and provides the company with a strategic geographical foothold to the greater Sacramento region.“We are thrilled to be adding HCC’s experienced technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, and strong industry relationships to our existing team,” said Joel Leineke, President and CEO of Precizion Partners. “The concrete cutting business is growing and adding the service expertise and business acumen of HCC’s president Josh Harrison will enable us to maximize our synergies and efficiencies for our clients”.HCC will integrate initially with W.C. Maloney, a demolition specialist and Precizion Partners company, to create an additional NorCal hub to enable a broader reach of the cutting and coring business. This will enable the optimization of efficiencies, up leveling of best practices, and continued premier service delivery throughout California and Nevada.About Precizion PartnersPrecizion Partners is a leading demolition and remediation company serving the construction industry throughout California and Nevada. Precizion currently operates subsidiaries W.C. Maloney and Professional Asbestos and Lead Removal Services (PALS) under management and is growing their platform organically and through acquisitions to create a full-service company delivering unparalleled efficiencies, safety, and performance.Visit the Precizion Partners website at PrecizionPartners.com to learn more.

