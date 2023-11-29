Precizion Partners Expands Office Footprint to Bay Area
New Office Supports Demolition and Remediation Project Growth Into New Regions
We are excited to actualize our growth into new geographic markets, and continue to extend our diverse capabilities throughout California.”ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precizion Partners, a leading demolition and remediation company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Pittsburg, CA to add to its offices in Stockton and Roseville. The new location is part of a growth strategy to better serve existing and future construction industry customers throughout the Bay Area. Services include heavy and interior demolition, saw cutting and core drilling, site clearing, GPR scanning, and asbestos, lead, and mold remediation.
— Joel Leineke, President & CEO
“We are excited to actualize our growth into new geographic markets, and continue to extend our diverse capabilities throughout California,” said Joel Leineke, President of recently rebranded Precizion Partners. “We are hiring talented estimators, project managers, and trade workers while ensuring we stay true to the core values and culture that are so important to our company”.
The addition of the Pittsburg office will enable Precizion and its subsidiary companies W.C. Maloney and Professional Asbestos and Lead Services (PALS) to localize additional resources in equipment and manpower to support a variety of projects in the region. The resulting enhancement in innovative solutions, project efficiencies, and responsive collaboration support our goal of continuously exceeding customers’ expectations.
About Precizion Partners
Precizion Partners is a leading demolition and remediation company serving the construction industry throughout California. Precizion currently has subsidiaries W.C. Maloney and Professional Asbestos and Lead Removal Services (PALS) under management and is looking to grow their platform through acquisitions to create a full-service company delivering unparalleled efficiencies, safety, and performance.
Visit the Precizion Partners website at PrecizionPartners.com to learn more.
Joel Leineke
Precizion Partners
+1 916-804-7336
