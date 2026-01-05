Submit Release
NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Interstate 29 Near Drayton

About the Project

The project consists of replacing four existing drainage crossings located at reference points 200.772 195.012, 194.507, and 193.468. These existing drainage crossings will be replaced with either box culverts or concrete pipe culverts. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 5 to 7 pm CST
Where: Drayton Community Room at the H.G. Johnson Memorial Hall, 105 Almeron Ave, Drayton 

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email Rebecca King with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24686" in the subject line.
Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24686" in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by February 6, 2026.

Project Map, Pembina County

 

Contact 

Rebecca King
NDDOT-Bridge Division
608 E. Boulevard Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58505
kingrebecca@nd.gov

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting. To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov.

 

 

 

 

