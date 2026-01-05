InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Adjustable Cargo Net for Secure Transport of Mixed-Size Loads

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Y. of Hutto, TX is the creator of the Multiway-Cargo-Net, a fully adjustable cargo net that can be used to secure and stabilize boxes and other cargo regardless of their shape or size. This product helps improve the secure transport of boxes and cargo with varying shapes and dimensions in pickup trucks, vans, SUVs, and similar vehicles. The system is designed to provide load stabilization where conventional ropes, bungee cords, or fixed-dimension cargo nets are insufficient for simultaneously securing mixed or irregular items.Transporting cargo of different sizes presents ongoing challenges for both professional and recreational users. Larger boxes often require tensioning methods that cannot be effectively applied to smaller or irregularly shaped items, resulting in unsecured movement during transit. Load shifting can lead to cargo damage, reduce vehicle stability, and increase risk during loading and unloading.Multiway-Cargo-Net addresses these challenges through a fully adjustable grid-based net architecture. The system is constructed from 0.375-inch double-braided rope and incorporates a matrix of repositionable knots that allow users to manually resize individual net squares. This adjustability enables the net to conform closely around boxes, containers, and irregular cargo, reducing movement and improving load stability during transport.The cargo net incorporates six horizontal and six vertical rope sections connected via overhand knots, allowing each internal square to be repositioned laterally as needed. While the internal grid remains fully adjustable, the outer perimeter is fixed to maintain consistent attachment geometry. The perimeter includes four designated loops that allow the net to be secured to anchor points in a vehicle bed or cargo area. For improved visibility, the rope is primarily red with integrated blue and yellow coloring to enhance visual awareness during both daylight and low-light conditions.Key features and benefits include:• Fully Adjustable Grid System: Repositionable knot structure allows individual net squares to be resized to fit cargo of varying shapes and dimensions.• Mixed-Load Compatibility: Enables simultaneous securing of large, small, and irregularly shaped items using a single cargo restraint system.• Durable Rope Construction: Constructed from 0.375-inch double-braided rope designed for strength, durability, and repeated use.• Fixed Perimeter with Secure Attachment Points: Outer perimeter remains fixed and includes four loops for consistent and stable vehicle attachment.Multiway-Cargo-Net provides a configurable cargo restraint solution designed to accommodate the realities of transporting mixed and irregular loads. It combines structural durability with manual adjustability to ultimately offer a practical approach to improving cargo security across a wide range of vehicle types and transport scenarios.Kevin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Multiway-Cargo-Net product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Multiway-Cargo-Net can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.