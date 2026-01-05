Texas Municipalities Select Comcate to Modernize Code Enforcement Operations

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modernized code enforcement has been making strides in the state of Texas. Over the last year, the Cities of Grand Prairie, Denison, Sachse, and Dalworthington Gardens have all partnered with Comcate, the leader in code enforcement software, to support more efficient, consistent, and effective code compliance operations.Faced with a variety of challenges, including difficulties managing code enforcement in solutions built primarily for permitting and licensing, these Texas municipalities sought a way to simplify operations and enhance team efficiency. They join a growing number of code teams nationwide that are moving away from enterprise permitting and licensing solutions – or no software solutions at all – in favor of modern software designed specifically for the realities of code enforcement work.Comcate’s Code Enforcement Manager provides code professionals with a centralized, cloud-based platform to manage the full lifecycle of a code case, from intake and inspections to notices, abatements, and compliance tracking. The solution includes mobile-friendly case management, one-click document generation, automated follow-up reminders, and robust reporting tools that help teams manage growing caseloads with greater confidence.“We continue to see strong momentum in Texas as cities look for technology that actually fits the way code enforcement teams operate,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “These agencies aren’t just buying software. They’re investing in tools that help officers spend less time on administrative tasks and more time addressing issues that impact neighborhood safety and quality of life.”By selecting Comcate, Grand Prairie, Denison, Sachse, and Dalworthington Gardens gain access to a solution backed by more than 20 years of experience in the code enforcement industry. In addition to modern functionality, Comcate offers dedicated onboarding and industry-leading customer support to ensure agencies can quickly realize value without disrupting day-to-day operations.As Comcate continues to expand its presence in Texas, the company remains focused on helping cities and counties modernize compliance workflows, improve internal efficiency, and deliver more responsive service to their communities.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more and request a demo at comcate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.