Big Rapids, MI Upgrades Work Order Management with Comcate CRM/311 System

BIG RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Big Rapids has selected Comcate’s CRM/311 solution to modernize and streamline its work order management process, enhancing service delivery across city departments.Before Comcate, Big Rapids was manually managing the workflows for routing requests to the correct department, a process that was both time-consuming and prone to error and oversight.The implementation of a CRM solution will centralize service requests and improve coordination among departments. In the initial rollout, the city will use the system internally to strengthen workflows and evaluate effectiveness before expanding access to residents in the future.Comcate’s CRM/311 solution is designed specifically for local governments, enabling them to consolidate service request intake, automate routing, and track resolution in a centralized system. The cloud-based platform enhances staff efficiency and improves accountability, both within the agency and with the public.“Big Rapids is laying the groundwork for stronger operational efficiency by first focusing on internal alignment,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “We’re proud to support their phased approach and look forward to helping the city build a scalable request management system that can grow alongside their needs.”With the adoption of Comcate’s CRM/311 system, Big Rapids is taking a significant step toward creating a citywide work order management platform that will ultimately enhance both internal operations and eventually customer service for residents.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more and request a demo at comcate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.