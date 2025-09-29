Buckeye, Arizona Modernizes Code Enforcement Team with Comcate’s Code Enforcement Manager

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling to manage code enforcement within a bare-bones mobile case management solution, the City of Buckeye sought a more robust solution that would directly address their code enforcement needs. The City selected Comcate, a leader in cloud-based software with more than 20 years of experience in the code enforcement industry.Before switching to a dedicated code enforcement solution, Buckeye’s officers were using a data collection and reporting application from their phones to manage code enforcement activity. While the app worked well enough in the beginning, over time the user experience declined. Its lack of critical code enforcement functionality, such as the ability to automate notice generation, also hampered work in the field.With Comcate’s Code Enforcement Manager solution , Buckeye is poised to increase its code team’s efficiency and improve overall compliance operations. As a cloud-based application, Comcate can be utilized on any Wifi-enabled device, whether in the office or in the field. Designed specifically for code enforcement, Comcate also supports critical compliance functionality like one-click notice generation, abatement tracking, and automated notifications to complete follow-up actions. Featuring an intuitive, user-friendly interface, Comcate will empower Buckeye’s officers to manage case volume more effectively, regardless of technical proficiency.“We see a lot of agencies struggling to manage compliance activities through tools not specifically designed for code enforcement,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “At Comcate, we’ve seen firsthand that equipping code enforcement professionals with tools designed specifically for their job function can dramatically improve their effectiveness and efficiency. This benefits not just agencies but the community as a whole.”As a leader in code enforcement, Comcate also offers industry-leading customer support, ensuring agencies like Buckeye will have access to the help they need when they need it.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more and request a demo at comcate.com

