Heat Holders® Spotlights Giving Back on SHERRI

The brand donates $5,000 and 500 pairs of thermal socks to Rhode Island charity leader Christine Alves during “Best Seat in the House” segment

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heat Holders , the maker of The Warmest Thermal Sock, was recently featured on SHERRI during its popular “Best Seat in the House” segment, spotlighting the brand’s commitment to giving back through a meaningful donation supporting grassroots charity efforts with The Making Life Warmer Project.As part of the segment, Heat Holdersdonated $5,000 and 500 pairs of thermal socks to Christine Alves, widely known as “The Crazy Sock Lady” from Rhode Island. Alves has gained national attention for her tireless charitable work providing socks and cold-weather essentials to individuals and families in need, particularly those experiencing homelessness.The segment highlighted Alves’ dedication to helping others and showcased how Heat Holdersproducts play a role in supporting her mission by delivering warmth, comfort, and dignity during the coldest months of the year. The donation will directly support Alves’ ongoing outreach efforts across Rhode Island and beyond.Heat Holdersis best known for inventing The Warmest Thermal Sock, engineered with a proprietary manufacturing process designed to maximize insulation and retain heat. Beyond product innovation, the brand is committed to community support through charitable partnerships and product donations that help people stay warm when it matters most.This contribution aligns with Heat Holders’ broader philanthropic efforts to support individuals facing cold weather challenges and reinforces the brand’s mission for The Making Life Warmer Project, both through performance-driven products and acts of generosity.About Heat HoldersInternationally recognized as the warmest thermal socks, Heart Holderssocks are over 7x warmer than average cotton socks. Heat Holdersare specially made with advanced thermal yarns that are long-looped and intensely brushed in a proprietary three-stage manufacturing method, producing a super soft inner that traps warm air next to your skin, keeping you warmer for longer. Available in 3 different warmth profiles— ORIGINAL™, LITE™ & ULTRA LITE™ (7X, 5X, and 3X warmer than the average cotton sock); they’re like thermostats for your feet! Heart Holderssocks, accessories, and apparel have you covered from head to toe to keep you warm, soft, and comfortable in the cool and colder seasons.For more information, visit www.heatholders.com

