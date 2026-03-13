Williams Homes Breaks Ground on Creekside, Bringing 134 New Homes to Fillmore

Set to open later this year, Creekside will introduce 134 single-family residences designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers. For more than 30 years, Williams Homes has been building communities for families across California, Idaho, and Montana. With select floorplans offering Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), the community reflects a modern approach to flexible living—ideal for multigenerational households, rental opportunities, or dedicated work-from-home spaces.

Major milestone marks 30 years of homebuilding and continued growth in Southern California

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Homes proudly announces the groundbreaking of Creekside , a new 134-home community located at 1020 B Street in Fillmore, California. The milestone marks not only the start of construction on a thoughtfully planned neighborhood, but also celebrates 30 years of Williams Homes building communities across the West.Set to open later this year, Creekside will introduce 134 single-family residences designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers. With select floorplans offering Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), the community reflects a modern approach to flexible living—ideal for multigenerational households, rental opportunities, or dedicated work-from-home spaces.True to its name, Creekside is set within one of Fillmore’s most picturesque natural environments. Adjacent to the Sespe Creek corridor, the community is framed by orchard-lined hills, mature shade trees, and native flora and fauna that reflect the region’s rural beauty. Thoughtfully designed walking paths will guide residents through the landscape, creating moments for connection, exploration, and outdoor living that feel both restorative and distinctly local.“Breaking ground on Creekside is especially meaningful as we celebrate 30 years of Williams Homes,” explained Lance Williams, President of Williams Homes. “For three decades, we’ve focused on building high-quality homes in communities where families can truly thrive. Fillmore represents the next chapter of our growth in Southern California, and offers space, value and a strong sense of community, all within reach of the region’s major employment and cultural centers.”Conveniently located just north of Highway 126, Creekside offers residents easy access to Ventura County’s ocean and mountain landscapes, abundant outdoor recreation, vibrant arts scene, and diverse dining and entertainment options. Nestled in the historic and charming town of Fillmore, the community blends small-town character with modern connectivity.Williams Homes continues to focus on “hub-adjacent” locations — communities that provide attainable pricing, more space and lifestyle advantages while remaining connected to California’s primary job centers. As flexible and hybrid work models reshape where and how people live, areas like Fillmore offer an appealing alternative to more densely populated urban cores without sacrificing convenience.Ventura County remains one of Southern California’s most iconic regions, known for its near-perfect weather and dynamic mix of long-time residents, young professionals, artists, families, and entrepreneurs. Williams Homes has played an active role in this evolution, delivering new housing opportunities that honor the area’s heritage while meeting the needs of a growing and diverse population.More information about Creekside, including floor plans and grand opening details, will be announced in the coming months. To sign up for the priority list, visit: https://www.williamshomes.com/new-home-communities/ventura/creekside. About Williams HomesFor more than 30 years, Williams Homes has been building communities for families across California, Idaho, and Montana. What began as a family-led vision in Santa Clarita has grown into an award-winning Western homebuilder recognized for its local expertise and thoughtful community design. With a long history of navigating changing markets, Williams Homes has earned the trust of its homeowners by consistently delivering quality craftsmanship and reliable, personal service. As a privately held, family-operated business, the company is dedicated to creating desirable places to live and fostering lasting relationships with its partners, homeowners, and the communities it serves. Learn more at williamshomes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.