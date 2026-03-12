Ono Hawaiian BBQ Kicks Off First-Ever MLS Partnership with LAFC, Launching 'LAFC Scores First' Trigger Promotion

Fans score a $5.99 Chicken Plate Lunch the next business day when LAFC nets first in the first half at home

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ is proud to announce its first-ever Major League Soccer partnership with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), marking a major milestone for the family-owned, Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual brand.To kick off the season-long partnership, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is launching the “LAFC Scores First” Trigger Promotion, giving fans a chance to celebrate when LAFC scores first in the first half of a home match with a special offer.With the special offer, fans can enjoy a Chicken Plate Lunch for $5.99 by using the code LAFCSCORES. When the trigger activates, the promotion will be available the next business day following the LAFC home game at participating Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations across Greater Los Angeles area.The offer is valid online only for registered users, limited to one redemption per order, and is not available through third-party platforms. Eligible menu items include the Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Plate, Chicken Katsu Plate, and Teriyaki Chicken Plate.“Southern California has been home to Ono for more than two decades and partnering with one of the region’s most exciting sports franchises allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful and fun way,” explained Christine Jan, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's Director of Marketing. “The LAFC Scores trigger is our way of celebrating with the community and sharing a little aloha spirit beyond the stadium.”For more than two decades, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has served generous portions of fresh, grilled-to-order island favorites made with high-quality ingredients and house-made sauces. The LAFC partnership reflects the brand’s continued investment in Southern California communities and its commitment to delivering bold flavor and aloha spirit to fans on and off the field.Fans can follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, TikTok, X, and Instagram for real-time updates on game-day triggers and promotions. They can also follow LAFC on Facebook, Instagram, and X or visit LAFC Promotions for additional offers and updates.For more information and promotional details, visit: https://onohawaiianbbq.com/lafc/ About Ono Hawaiian BBQFounded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com.

