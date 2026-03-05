Williams Homes Unveils Model Homes at River Terrace in Lompoc, Launches $7,500 Hometown Heroes Incentive

The highlight of the week will be the Taste of River Terrace Model Grand Opening & Community Event on Saturday, March 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1701 E. Laurel Avenue in Lompoc. River Terrace introduces 257 thoughtfully designed residences that blend contemporary living with the natural beauty of Lompoc’s rolling hillsides. Homes feature open-concept layouts, kitchen islands, spacious primary suites, and energy-efficient elements including vinyl dual-pane windows and included solar systems.

Model Homes Debut March 7 with “Hometown Heroes” $7,500 Incentive Honoring Essential Workforce in Lompoc and Beyond

LOMPOC, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Homes will celebrate the grand opening of its model homes at River Terrace , a new 25-acre master-planned community in Lompoc, with a series of public events designed to welcome prospective buyers and the broader community.The highlight of the week will be the Taste of River Terrace Model Grand Opening & Community Event on Saturday, March 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1701 E. Laurel Avenue in Lompoc. Guests are invited to tour the newly unveiled model homes while enjoying curated local sips and bites, family-friendly activities, and exclusive giveaways.River Terrace introduces 257 thoughtfully designed residences that blend contemporary living with the natural beauty of Lompoc’s rolling hillsides. The community offers a mix of single-family detached homes and duplex-style residences across three distinct collections — Pinot, Bouquet, and Vintage — featuring two to four bedrooms and approximately 1,064 to 2,417 square feet.In celebration of the opening, River Terrace is also offering a $7,500 “Hometown Heroes” incentive available throughout April, honoring police officers, firefighters, teachers, medical professionals, and active-duty military, including those stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base.“We couldn’t think of a better way to introduce ourselves to the Lompoc community than by honoring the individuals who serve it every day,” said Lance Williams, President of Williams Homes. “Our Hometown Heroes incentive is a small way of saying thank you to the people who are truly the backbone of this city; those who protect, educate, heal, and defend.”River Terrace is designed around an active outdoor lifestyle, offering residents a vibrant mix of amenities including a community park, open grassy fields, par-course fitness stations, walking and biking paths, a dog park, community garden, vineyard and gathering pavilion.Homes feature open-concept layouts, kitchen islands, spacious primary suites, and energy-efficient elements, including vinyl dual-pane windows and included solar systems. Architectural styles range from Spanish and Modern Spanish to Contemporary Farmhouse.With pricing from the high $400,000s to the $600,000s, River Terrace offers a compelling alternative within Santa Barbara County. Located just 55 miles north of Santa Barbara (where average home prices are nearly $1.3 million higher) Lompoc delivers significant value without sacrificing lifestyle.“River Terrace represents an opportunity to own a beautifully appointed home in Santa Barbara County at a price point that feels truly attainable,” Williams added. “Lompoc offers coastal access, wine country charm, and a strong sense of community, and we’re proud to contribute a neighborhood that reflects those qualities.”Situated just north of Lompoc’s Wine Ghetto and near River Park, the community provides convenient access to Surf Beach, Jalama Beach, La Purisima Mission, and the broader Central Coast.For more information about River Terrace or the Hometown Heroes incentive, visit williamshomes.com.About Williams HomesFor more than 30 years, Williams Homes has been building communities for families across California, Idaho, and Montana. What began as a family-led vision in Santa Clarita has grown into an award-winning Western homebuilder recognized for its local expertise and thoughtful community design. With a long history of navigating changing markets, Williams Homes has earned the trust of its homeowners by consistently delivering quality craftsmanship and reliable, personal service. As a privately held, family-operated business, the company is dedicated to creating desirable places to live and fostering lasting relationships with its partners, homeowners, and the communities it serves.

