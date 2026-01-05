Registration opens for MDC prescribed burn workshop Jan. 17 in Dent County

Body

SALEM, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

Learn more about how fire can be used as a land management tool at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire demonstration program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17 on private property in Dent County. To take part in this workshop, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

Register for the “Prescribed Burn Demonstration Field Day” here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214140

Attendees will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate, which they must bring to the Jan. 17 demonstration burn in Dent County. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

The address for the Jan. 17 demonstration burn is 2815 County Road 6580 in Salem. At this event, people will get hands-on experience on how to execute a prescribed burn.

MDC Private Land Conservationist Emaily Lear will discuss equipment needed for a burn, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn.

Appropriate dress for the burn includes leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

For more information about this event, contact Lear at Emaily.Lear@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.