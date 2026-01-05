Entrex announces SEC Qualified 1A Offering

Stephen H. Watkins Entrex Logo

Entrex announced SEC qualification of its Reg A Tier 1 offering to fund acquisitions of cash-flow-positive, natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining assets.

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced that its Regulation A Tier 1 offering has been qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling the Company to proceed with capital formation in support of its strategy to acquire and operate proven, cash-flow-positive Bitcoin mining infrastructure assets.Proceeds from the qualified offering are expected to be used primarily to acquire existing, operating natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining assets that are already generating revenue. Through this approach, Entrex seeks to provide investors with transparent, yield-oriented exposure to tangible energy infrastructure assets that offer both financial returns and environmental benefits.“SEC qualification is an important milestone for Entrex,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Founder and CEO. “It supports our acquisition strategy within a regulated framework and, as described in the offering circular, adds freely tradable shares to the Company’s existing public float, which we believe should enhance liquidity and market activity.”Under the qualified Regulation A offering, Entrex intends to deploy capital toward assets that are already producing cash flow, emphasizing ownership of hard assets, operational transparency, and near-term revenue generation rather than speculative development or long-dated projections.Natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units represent the Company’s initial asset class due to their modularity, scalability, and ability to convert underutilized natural gas into productive economic output. These assets can operate independently of constrained electric grids while supporting improved energy efficiency and emissions management.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering is made only by means of an offering circular qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors can follow Entrex updates at @OfficialNTRX on X for real-time news.About EntrexEntrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.Phone: (877) 4-ENTREX150 East Palmetto Park Rd.,Boca Raton, FL 33432info@entrex.net

