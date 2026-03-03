Entrex Engages Hanover International to Enhance Capital Markets Platform and Advance Long-Term Value Creation

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex Hanover International Inc

Entrex (OTC:NTRX) (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) is pleased to announce a strategic advisory partnership with Hanover International Inc , marking an exciting addition to the company’s mission to accelerate growth and execute on its long-term objectives.The relationship was established through the National Investment Banking Association, where Hanover has maintained close involvement for many years and where Entrex’s management team has actively participated for over two decades. The shared history and alignment around market development and capital formation made the partnership a natural fit.“Hanover International brings deep capital markets experience, strong institutional relationships, and a long track record advising emerging public growth companies. From the outset, conversations with Hanover have been highly productive, delivering actionable insight and meaningful introductions, including access to experienced legal counsel and key market participants. Their connectivity and practical perspective have already added value as Entrex continues advancing its initiatives” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex.Entrex views this partnership as an important step forward in strengthening its ecosystem and expanding its reach within the financial community. By working alongside Hanover International, Entrex aims to move faster, execute more effectively, and align resources in a way that benefits all parties involved. Together, the firms are focused on disciplined growth, thoughtful market engagement, and building long-term value in support of shared objectives.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering is made only by means of an offering circular qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX on X (formerly Twitter) for timely updates.About Entrex: Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.



