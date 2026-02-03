SEC Approves Entrex Qualified Offering Pricing Structure Reducing Dilution and Enhancing Shareholder Liquidity

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex Entrex Logo

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: NTRX) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved an amendment to its qualified offering, authorizing a stair-stepped pricing structure designed to reduce dilution, reward early investors, and improve market liquidity as the company deploys capital into cash-flow-positive EBITDA-producing assets.Under the amended offering, Entrex may raise up to $20 million through four pricing tranches:• $1.00 per share — first $5 million• $2.00 per share — second $5 million• $3.00 per share — third $5 million• $4.00 per share — final $5 millionAs a result of the stair-stepped pricing, the total shares issued across the full $20 million raise are designed to result in approximately 10.4 million shares being sold, representing nearly half the shares issued under the prior qualification.Management believes improved trading depth and float consistency allow market pricing to more accurately reflectoperating fundamentals rather than legacy scarcity-driven volatility.This structure allows Entrex to deploy capital toward approximately $5 million in anticipated EBITDA acquisitionswhile meaningfully increasing EBITDA per share and aligning new issuance with long-term shareholder valuecreation.Shares issued under the offering are freely tradable, which management expects will strengthen trading depth andliquidity, transitioning Entrex from historically thin legacy trading toward a more robust, institutionally viable public float.“This pricing structure rewards early investors, reduces dilution, and directly ties capital raised to EBITDAacquisition,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “As we acquire cash-flowing assets, we believe the additionof freely tradable shares will support healthier liquidity and allow market pricing to more closely reflect operatingfundamentals rather than legacy scarcity.”Entrex intends to use offering proceeds to acquire existing, operating energy and infrastructure assets with established cash flow, emphasizing ownership of hard assets, operational transparency, and near-term earnings rather than speculative development. The offering provides scalable capital while preserving acquisition discipline — enablingEntrex to close transactions efficiently, onboard additional EBITDA-producing assets, and increase earnings power asthe portfolio grows.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of anoffer to buy securities. Any offering is made only by means of a qualified offering circular filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors may follow Entrex for updates at @OfficialNTRX on X (formerly Twitter).About Entrex: Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets,beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-drivenexposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.