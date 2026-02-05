Entrex Executes LOIs to Acquire Producing Natural Gas Assets for EBITDA Enhancing Bitcoin Infrastructure Deployment

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced it has executed Letters of Intent (LOIs) to acquire interests in two producing natural gas assets across Oklahoma and Colorado, forming an anchor-and-bolt-on platform designed to materially increase operating EBITDA through the deployment of on-site Bitcoin mining and computing infrastructure.The executed LOIs cover approximately 450 producing natural gas wells, providing low-cost, on-site energy to support Entrex’s acquisition of already-built, historically operating Bitcoin mining units, eliminating construction and development risk while enhancing asset-level cash flow.The acquisitions are structured as disciplined, cash-flow-backed investments, consistent with Entrex’s strategy of acquiring EBITDA-producing assets and enhancing returns through infrastructure deployment:The anchor acquisition, Oklahoma, is expected to support the deployment of approximately 142 bitcoin mining units, providing an estimated $1.55 million in incremental annual EBITDA, with estimated gas reserve net present value of $31.0 million.The Colorado bolt-on facilities are expected to support an additional 102 bitcoin mining units, providing an estimated $1.11 million in incremental annual EBITDA, with estimated gas reserve net present value of $22.0 million.Entrex’s model is intentionally straightforward: the Company buys producing assets which in this case enhances EBITDA through scalable infrastructure that is supported by existing cash flow.“Our focus is not development speculation,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Founder and CEO of Entrex. “We acquire assets with historical production, deploy proven infrastructure, and scale capital alongside cash flow. These executed LOIs establish a repeatable platform where each acquisition adds measurable EBITDA.”The Oklahoma transaction serves as the anchor acquisition, with Colorado structured as a clean bolt-on, demonstrating Entrex’s ability to replicate the model across additional producing fields and infrastructure deployments.The Company emphasized that the transactions align with its broader capital strategy of:• Acquiring EBITDA-producing assets at disciplined multiples• Enhancing returns through infrastructure tied directly to cash flow• Scaling capital deployment alongside production and revenue• Maintaining a repeatable, acquisition-driven execution model• Funding growth through asset-backed, cash-flow-supported capital structuresEntrex expects to provide additional updates as the transactions progress through definitive documentation and closing conditions.Investors may follow Entrex for updates at @OfficialNTRX on X (formerly Twitter).About Entrex: Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, including natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining infrastructure. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.Entrex - (877) 4-ENTREX - 150 East Palmetto Park, Suite 800, Boca Raton, FL 33432 www.Entrex.net

