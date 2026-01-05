I89 S MM101.2 -Milton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB MM101.2 (Milton area) is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. This incident is expected to last for about an hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Regards

VSP Williston



