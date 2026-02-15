UPDATE*** Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash

***UPDATE***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3007041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/5/2025 1717 hours

STREET: Richardson Rd

TOWN: Orange

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Emery Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Hunt

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kaylee Bailey

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y/(X)N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: KLX140

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Richardson Rd at the intersection of Emery Rd in Orange for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation determined Kyle Hunt, (23) of Washington, VT, was driving west bound on Richardson Rd in a Subaru Crosstrek when he turned south in front of a Kawasaki KLX140 dirt bike driving east on Richardson Rd operated by Kaylee Bailey, (16) of Corinth, VT. There was a head on collision and both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.

Hunt was not injured in the crash. Bailey was found unresponsive and despite lifesaving efforts she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

On February 14, 2026, Kyle Hunt (23) was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on February 25, 2026, at 08:30 AM. The citation relates to charges of Gross Negligent Operation – Death Resulting and Obstruction of Justice.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.