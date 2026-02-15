***UPDATE*** Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash
***UPDATE***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3007041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/5/2025 1717 hours
STREET: Richardson Rd
TOWN: Orange
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Emery Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Hunt
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kaylee Bailey
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y/(X)N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: KLX140
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Richardson Rd at the intersection of Emery Rd in Orange for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation determined Kyle Hunt, (23) of Washington, VT, was driving west bound on Richardson Rd in a Subaru Crosstrek when he turned south in front of a Kawasaki KLX140 dirt bike driving east on Richardson Rd operated by Kaylee Bailey, (16) of Corinth, VT. There was a head on collision and both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.
Hunt was not injured in the crash. Bailey was found unresponsive and despite lifesaving efforts she was pronounced deceased on the scene.
On February 14, 2026, Kyle Hunt (23) was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on February 25, 2026, at 08:30 AM. The citation relates to charges of Gross Negligent Operation – Death Resulting and Obstruction of Justice.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
