Maine DOE Recruiting Educators for High-Quality Instructional Material Capacity-Building Cohort

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is recruiting 30 certified educators to participate in a statewide capacity-building cohort, a key component of Maine’s coordinated Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans. These plans outline a comprehensive system of supports designed to develop lifelong learners who can engage confidently and competently with the world through strong reading and math skills.

This cohort is intended to build educator capacity to evaluate, select, and implement high-quality instructional materials (HQIM), helping to ensure that all students in Maine have access to rigorous, standards-aligned, and culturally responsive instruction. Educators from all nine superintendent regions of Maine will deepen their own expertise, while also preparing to serve as regional leaders and facilitators of HQIM-focused professional learning.

Participants will engage in a sequenced professional learning experience that includes:

A virtual orientation and kickoff meeting (one hour).

Two days of in-person training focused on understanding nationally recognized HQIM evaluation criteria and rubrics, applying these tools to analyze instructional material with an emphasis on equity and standards alignment.

Three virtual sessions (two hours each) to develop guidance documents, resources, and professional learning to support school administrative unit (SAU)-level HQIM adoption.

Individualized coaching and peer collaboration.

A virtual reflection session (one hour).

Participants will be expected to complete the following deliverables:

Pre- and post-cohort surveys.

One or more resources or tools to support educators in evaluating, selecting, and implementing HQIM.

A professional learning session delivered within their region to build capacity for HQIM evaluation, selection, and implementation.

Documentation of the regional session, including materials used and a brief reflection.

Application Process and Timeline

Educators may apply for this opportunity here. Applications are due on January 16, 2026, with notification of selection planned for January 23. The Maine DOE will review applications with the goal of ensuring representation across grade levels, regions, professional roles, and school contexts.

Cohort Schedule:

Thursday, February 5, 2026, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Virtual orientation and kickoff

Friday, February 27, 2026, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. – In-person, full-day training in the Bangor area

Monday, March 16, 2026, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. – In-person, full-day training in the Bangor area

Thursday, April 2, 2026, 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Virtual training

Thursday, April 16, 2026, 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Virtual training

Thursday, May 7, 2026, 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Virtual training

Thursday, June 4, 2026, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Virtual reflection session

Monday, August 31, 2026 – Final day to deliver training and provide documentation

Participating educators will be eligible for a $400 stipend upon submission of the completed deliverable package. Trainings attendance will be eligible for contact hours.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Page, Maine DOE MOOSE Project Supervisor, at jennifer.page@maine.gov.

This project is supported by funds received from the U.S. Department of Education through the Governor’s Initiative: Integrating Literacy & Numeracy for Statewide Impact, Activity #4: Building Capacity to Identify and Select High-Quality Instructional Materials. The total award is $41,788.40, of which 40.3% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents of this program do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education or the U.S. government.