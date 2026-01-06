CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Torrington, CT

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Torrington, CT. The company’s network of compassionate veterinarians provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Melissa Magnotta plans to serve pets and pet parents in Torrington and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Torrington becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“The end of life is something most people prefer not to think about, but it can still be a beautiful and meaningful moment. Together, we can help your cat, dog, rabbit, or guinea pig feel loved and know they’ve done their job. By partnering with CodaPet, I’m able to devote even more attention to compassionate patient care,” says Dr. Melissa Magnotta.Dr. Melissa Magnotta is a dedicated veterinarian with more than 13 years of experience spanning general practice, surgery, community medicine, and shelter medicine. She earned her undergraduate degree from Quinnipiac University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oklahoma State University. Throughout her career, Dr. Magnotta has been deeply committed to treating not only the physical needs of her patients but also their emotional well-being.Certified in Fear Free practices as well as Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. Magnotta focuses on minimizing fear, anxiety, and discomfort while supporting pets and their families through every stage of life. Her work in end-of-life care is guided by a belief that comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments matter deeply—especially in a pet’s final chapter.Driven by a lifelong commitment to service, Dr. Magnotta has consistently given back to her community. From volunteering her veterinary skills with rescue organizations and municipal shelters to participating in nonprofit efforts both locally and abroad, service has remained a cornerstone of her professional and personal life.“I became a veterinarian to help animals experience less pain and fear,” says Dr. Magnotta. “Every animal feels anxiety, joy, and comfort, and my goal is to support them throughout their entire lives. When the time comes to say goodbye, I strive to give pets a peaceful passing while helping families honor and celebrate the love they shared.”Dr. Clauson serves Torrington, West Hartford, New Britain, Bristol, Farmington, Bloomfield, Windsor, Simsbury, Avon, Granby, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Torrington. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $80 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

