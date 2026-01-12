Washington State To Welcome First Handel’s Ice Cream Location

First 100 guests receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year at the Grand Opening on January 17

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, expands to Vancouver, Washington with a new location on Mill Plain Blvd (530 Southeast 192nd Avenue). The grand opening takes place Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., and the first 100 guests receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year*. Guests can look forward to merchandise giveaways, the chance to win free ice cream for a future visit, and a special character appearance (details to be announced)! A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Vancouver Chamber of Commerce kicks off celebrations on Thursday, January 15, at 4:00 p.m.Four longtime friends named Andrea Huerta, Ian Donovan, Heather Portus, and David Portus lead the new location. Their decades-long bond, shared values, and local roots shape this family-and-friends venture. Collectively, they bring deep experience in hospitality, real estate, and franchise operations to the Portland–Vancouver community."Andrea and her family have been making memories at Handel’s for over a decade," said Ian Donovan, Co-Owner of Vancouver Handel’s. "When Heather and David were introduced to the brand during a family vacation, it felt like a perfect match. We wanted to combine a brand we all loved with the chance to build something meaningful together in our own community. We see this location as a neighborhood destination where families and friends can gather and celebrate."The 1,600-sq-ft Vancouver scoop shop offers pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, along with catering services. The shop opens daily from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with extended hours during warmer months. Guests can enjoy classic and seasonal favorites, with 48 rotating flavors each month.Beyond serving premium treats, the owners are committed to making a positive community impact. They plan to support local schools and organizations through fundraising and partnerships. The owners also aim to be a trusted employer for local youth."We are especially proud of the opportunity to provide first jobs for young people in Vancouver," said Heather Portus, Co-Owner of Vancouver Handel’s. "Creating a supportive environment where team members can learn responsibility and teamwork is a priority for us. We hope our store is a positive workplace that helps young employees build confidence they can carry throughout their careers."For more information about Handel’s Mill Plain including upcoming events, visit, https://handelsicecream.com/store/mill-plain/ or follow them on Instagram @handelspdx, or Facebook at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream - Mill Plain.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 18 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

