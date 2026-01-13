Simplotel Ranks #3 in Website Design Globally in the 2026 HotelTechAwards
We're excited to share that Simplotel has been named the #3 in Website Design globally by Hotel Tech Report in the 2026 HotelTechAwards.
"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased-judging is based on time tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product are allowed to participate in the voting process. This means that Simplotel’s users decided the #2 in Website Design,” said Mr. Hollander.
“We’re thrilled to highlight the value that the world’s leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people actually using these hotel tech solutions, we’re able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust. Achieving a finalist designation in the HotelTechAwards is so powerful because it’s based on data - these are the companies to shortlist in any hotelier's next purchase process”.
The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and finalists have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with finalists determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.
ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT
HotelTechReport.com is the hotel industry’s leading online research platform for technology buying advice and insights. Each month HTR helps more than 250k+ hotel owners and operators from the world’s leading hotel companies discover and vet the best digital products to run and grow their hotel businesses.
ABOUT SIMPLOTEL
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Simplotel is a SaaS company offering cutting-edge technology solutions to help hotels increase direct bookings. With a team of experts from Amazon, Expedia, and Myntra, Simplotel serves over 3,000 hotels across 26 countries, providing innovative website design, booking engine, and digital marketing solutions.
