The Art of Blending E-Commerce Precision with Human Connection
Simplotel Founder Tarun Goyal on Elevating Boutique Hospitality
Goyal, who launched Simplotel in 2013, highlighted the initial "massive missed opportunity" he saw in the industry.
“Back in 2013, most hotel websites treated every visitor the same and overlooked the nuances travelers actually cared about,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel. “We realized hotels needed to catch up with the best practices of e-commerce. The inspiration for Simplotel came from wanting to give every hotelier the technological edge they deserve, helping them drive direct bookings and compete with the sophistication of OTAs.”
Reclaiming the Direct Booking Narrative
Simplotel advocates for a balanced approach to distribution, acknowledging the global reach of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) while championing the profitability of direct channels.
“OTAs and direct channels both play indispensable roles. It’s not about favoring one over the other, but about smart synergy,” Goyal explains. “The real win comes from investing in a high-converting website and seamless booking engine. By strengthening their own digital assets, independent hotels can reclaim more direct bookings, boost margins, and build the direct guest relationships that OTAs simply can’t offer.”
This digital transformation involves moving hotel websites from passive brochures to active, data-driven e-commerce engines capable of advanced strategies like remarketing and personalization.
Innovation Driven by Collaboration and Customer Need
Simplotel’s product evolution is deeply rooted in customer feedback, translating complex industry challenges into practical solutions. Recent innovations include:
Dynamic Payment Flexibility: Gated features that allow hotels to control the risk of flexible payment options (like 'Pay Now' or 'Pay Later') by applying them only during off-peak times or specific conditions to capture incremental bookings.
Multi-Property Booking Engine: A new feature developed to simplify complex trip planning for guests and drive incremental revenue for hotel groups.
The Soul of Hospitality: Technology as an Enabler
Despite the focus on advanced technology, Goyal remains firm on the guiding philosophy of hospitality.
“Technology should never overshadow hospitality’s personal magic; it should free staff to deliver more of it,” Goyal affirmed. “The ultimate goal is to let technology handle the repetitive tasks, like remembering repeat visitors or ensuring seamless booking, so your staff can focus their energy where it truly counts: creating meaningful, memorable experiences on the ground.”
Simplotel's success is measured not just in its geographic scale, powering hotels across 26 countries, but in the ability of its clients to unlock the full potential of their digital presence and see rapid improvements in guest engagement and conversion.
“The boutique philosophy reminds us that in an age of automation, authentic human connection and thoughtful, distinctive design will always win hearts and ultimately, drive sustained performance for hotels of all types,” Goyal concluded.
