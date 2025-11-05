Grand McKinney Records Over 50% Growth in Direct Bookings with Simplotel Partnership

“Simplotel’s technology brought us not only tools, but strategic collaboration. From boosting bookings to refining guest experience & hotel workflows, every touchpoint is better for our guests.”” — Kate Mckanelly

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand McKinney, the transformed historic boutique hotel formerly known as the Grand Hotel, is setting new standards for hospitality in North Texas. Under the vision of acclaimed restaurateur Rick, known for Rick’s Chop House and Harvest, and the financial expertise of fractional CFO Kate, Grand McKinney uniquely blends culinary excellence, hands-on hospitality, and a powerful commitment to the local community.After a one-year renovation, Grand McKinney reopened in June 2022, delivering fresh energy and a welcoming atmosphere for guests. Kate, whose background spans blue-chip brands like Fossil Watch and Frito-Lay, ensures the property’s financial health while overseeing personalized guest experience strategies tailored for seasonal demand and operations.Community is at the heart of Grand McKinney’s mission. Through its McKinney Roots initiative, the hotel supports food education for local children and provides fresh produce to area nonprofits, demonstrating a hospitality philosophy built on unity and care.To drive direct bookings and operational success, Grand McKinney partnered with Simplotel, a leading hotel technology platform. Since onboarding, the hotel has seen over 50% growth in direct bookings and nearly doubled website engagement time. Expedia now accounts for just 20% of bookings, with the majority coming from direct channels including wedding blocks and corporate guests.Key takeaways from Grand McKinney’s journey:- Personalization drives stronger guest relationships and loyalty.- Efficient operational strategy underpins profitability.- Authentic community engagement enhances brand value. Scalable technology empowers hotels to thrive in any market.“Hospitality is about moments,” Kate shared. “Meaningful experiences leave lasting memories our efforts go far beyond business and truly touch lives.”With Simplotel, Grand McKinney continues to innovate and excel, raising the bar for boutique hotels in the U.S. For more info visit www.simplotel.com

