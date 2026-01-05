Soundcore Introduces The World’s First Dual-Form Earbuds with Open-Ear and ANC Forms

Soundcore Logo Soundcore's New AeroFit 2 Pro - Hybrid Earbuds with Open Ear and Noise Cancelling Modes Soundcore's New AeroFit 2 Pro in Purple Offer Both Open Ear and ANC Feature in Single Pair of Earbuds Soundcore's New AeroFit 2 Pro Offers Both Open Ear and ANC Modes in Single Pair of Earbuds AeroFit 2 Pro Showing Different Modes

Adjustable Ear Hook Can Seamlessly Switch From Open Ear Comfort to Noise Cancelling -- All Without Changing Earbuds

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ smart audio and video brand, today launched the AeroFit 2 Pro, the world’s first dual-form earbuds that enable users to switch between an open-ear form and active noise cancellation (ANC) form. As a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the AeroFit 2 Pro were designed to meet the needs of users whose daily routines require different scenarios throughout the day.Dual-Form Earbuds For All ScenariosRecently, consumers needed to choose between open-ear comfort and an immersive noise-cancelling experience. The AeroFit 2 Pro addresses these trade-off by enabling two functions within in a single pair of earbuds, allowing users to adapt to different scenarios without changing devices. During long work days in the office when comfort and awareness is preferred, users can switch to the open ear form, however when a deeper focus is required, can turn to ANC to achieve peace and quiet.Utilizing a five-level adjustable ear-hook structure, users of the AeroFit 2 Pro can adjust the position of the ear-hook, so the "nozzle" can be re-positioned close to the entrance of the ear canal that adds passive noise isolation while enabling active noise cancellation by creating a proper seal.Two built-in sensors in each earbud (four in total) automatically recognize the current wearing state and re-calibrate the EQ in real time, ensuring consistent and optimized sound performance across both listening modes.Open-Ear Comfort for All-Day WearThe AeroFit 2 Pro feature a five-level adjustable ear-hook system designed to accommodate a wide range of ear sizes and wearing preferences, thanks to the 56-degrees of articulation. Soft liquid silicone ear hooks help reduce pressure during extended wearing sessions. In their open-ear function, the earbuds avoid direct contact with the ear canal to maintain a comfortable experience as well as environmental awareness. When switched to the semi-in-ear ANC feature, the shallower fit combines passive noise isolation with active noise cancellation while reducing in-ear pressure.Adaptive ANC in Noisy EnvironmentsThe earbuds integrate active noise cancellation into a shallow, open-ear design, combining passive noise reduction with Soundcore’s Adaptive ANC 3.0, which checks environmental factors up to 380,000 times per second and can make up to 180 dynamic adjustments per minute, helping adapt noise reduction to changing environments and different wearing conditions. A six-microphone array captures sound from multiple directions, enabling cleaner noise reduction and a quieter listening experience.Additional Features- 11.8 mm custom driver with TPU surround and LCP diaphragm- Spatial audio with head tracking- High-resolution audio support via LDAC- Four-microphone array with AI noise reduction for calls- IP55 waterproof rating with swear guard protectionAvailability and PricingThe Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro will be available on soundcore.com , beginning Jan. 6, for $179.99 in the U.S. The earbuds will be available in four color options, with Matte Black available at launch; Gloss White and Matte Purple later in January; and Gloss Blue in the coming months. Pricing and availability in additional retail channels and markets will be announced at a later date.# # #About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to providing an immersive audio and video experience with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com ---The Anker logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company’s products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company’s businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.For High-Res Product and Lifestyle Images – Click Here

