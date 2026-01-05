Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 06, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize Auglaize County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Oxford Community Improvement Corporation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Basic Audit Champaign Champaign County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Goshen Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Village of Owensville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Clinton Chester Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford City of Bucyrus

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Invictus High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Amanda Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin New Albany-Plain Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit South-Western City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hamilton Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Highland Village of Highland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Licking City of Newark

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Village of Sheffield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning Youngstown State University

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Youngstown State University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery City of Oakwood Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Oakwood

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Morrow County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Pickaway Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Muhlenberg Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Portage County Combined General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca City of Tiffin

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Coventry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Village of Waynesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mason City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wood Pemberville Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit