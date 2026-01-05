Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 06, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Oxford Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Goshen Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Village of Owensville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Clinton
|Chester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|City of Bucyrus
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Invictus High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Amanda Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|New Albany-Plain Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|South-Western City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hamilton
|Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Village of Highland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Licking
|City of Newark
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Village of Sheffield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Youngstown State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Oakwood Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Oakwood
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muhlenberg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Portage County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|City of Tiffin
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Coventry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Village of Waynesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mason City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Pemberville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
