Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 06, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize Auglaize County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Oxford Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Basic Audit
Champaign Champaign County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Goshen Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Village of Owensville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Clinton Chester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford City of Bucyrus
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Invictus High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Amanda Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin New Albany-Plain Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
South-Western City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hamilton Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Highland Village of Highland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Licking City of Newark
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Village of Sheffield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Youngstown State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Youngstown State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Oakwood Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Oakwood
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muhlenberg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Portage County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca City of Tiffin
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Coventry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Village of Waynesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Mason City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wood Pemberville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

