Dreame Smart Living at CES 2026

Dreame Puts Security at the Center of its Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem at CES 2026

NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wandering the crowded halls of CES 2026, a familiar message emerges in a new form: the smart home is no longer about adding more gadgets. It is about how those devices work together, quietly and reliably, in the background of everyday life. At this year’s show, Dreame offered a clear example of that shift, presenting its growing smart home portfolio as a single, connected ecosystem spanning security cameras, smart lock, and lighting.For visitors stopping by the Dreame stand, the focus was not on distant concepts or future promises. Instead, the emphasis was on what could be seen, touched, and understood in real time. From monitoring the front door of the house to shaping the atmosphere inside it, Dreame’s presence at CES reflected a brand moving confidently beyond individual products toward a comprehensive Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem.Making nighttime security easier to seeSecurity drew much of the attention on the show floor, where Dreame showcased its NAVO security camera lineup — its dedicated security sub-brand. The standout feature was NightVivid full-color night vision, a cornerstone of the company’s approach to residential security.Rather than the familiar grainy, black-and-white infrared footage, NightVivid aims to deliver full-color nighttime images even in extremely low-light conditions. Dreame says the technology can retain color detail down to 0.001 lux, preserving facial outlines, clothing colors, and key object details in near darkness. For many CES attendees, the improvement was immediately noticeable, underscoring how nighttime has become the most challenging and important frontier for home security.Dreame also introduced the AIgoMart concept representing an evolution in home security intelligence. The idea moves beyond simply identifying people or objects on screen, shifting toward understanding household events, such as package deliveries, unfamiliar visitors, vehicle activity, or pet and child safety situations. The company noted that additional AIgoMart™ capabilities will be revealed ahead of a Q1 North America launch, positioning the platform as an evolving system rather than a static feature.That technology-driven approach received industry recognition during CES, when the Dreame NAVO ELITE 1 OutCam was awarded the Gearbrain – CES Best Award in the Security category. The accolade served as on-site validation of Dreame’s focus on combining imaging, artificial intelligence, and system-level design.Smart lock step into the spotlightCES 2026 also marked a milestone for Dreame’s smart lock business. For the first time, the company presented its smart locks as a complete category, allowing visitors to see how access control fits naturally into the broader Dreame Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem.The Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 and E10 took center stage, with demonstrations highlighting quiet, fast unlocking and a focus on everyday usability. Technologies such as TurboForce Lightning Unlock were shown in action, alongside the SafeGuard Security System, which emphasizes alerts, tamper detection, and access logs designed to be reassuring rather than overwhelming.Flexibility was a recurring theme. Multiple unlocking options were framed as part of an “effortless access” philosophy, supported by integration with Matter, Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa. On the show floor, the message was straightforward: smart locks are becoming a core part of the connected home, not an optional add-on.Lighting that adapts to life at homeSmart light completed Dreame’s CES showcase, presented less as a utility and more as a way to personalize the ambiance of a home. The lighting products were positioned alongside cameras and locks, reinforcing the idea that comfort and security are increasingly intertwined.Dreame highlighted RGBICW lighting, preset and customizable scenes, music-synced effects, and app-based control within its ecosystem. The emphasis was on ease how lighting could quickly adapt to suit different moods, moments, or routines, rather than on technical specifications.Some smart light products are already available through Dreametech’s official website, with additional products, including floor lamps, expected to launch in Q1. At CES, the focus stayed on how lighting fits naturally into daily life, from hosting friends to winding down at the end of the day.A system, not a collection of devicesTaken together, Dreame’s CES 2026 presence told a consistent story: the future of smart homes lies in systems, not silos. By demonstrating how cameras, locks, and lighting interact within a single Dreame Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem, the company positioned itself as moving beyond category-by-category innovation toward a more integrated view of home technology.For media, industry observers, and consumers moving through the show, Dreame’s message was grounded in what could be experienced firsthand. Its smart home portfolio was presented not as a distant vision, but as a working, evolving system, shaped by live demonstrations and recognized by industry peers during one of the world’s most influential technology events.As CES 2026 continues to explore what connected living looks like next, Dreame’s showcase pointed to a simple conclusion: the future of the smart home is not about adding more devices, but about making them work together in ways that feel natural, useful, and human —the core promise of the Dreame Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem..

