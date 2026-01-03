Dreame Enters Smart Security, Lock & Lighting with CES 2026 Ecosystem Debut

Dreame NAVO ELITE 1 OutCam Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 Dreame Floor Lamp F11P

NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas, CES 2026 (Pre-Show Announcement) – Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, will showcase its expanding smart home portfolio at CES 2026. This event will mark the first time the company presents its smart home business as part of a fully integrated, whole-home intelligent ecosystem.Already renowned worldwide for its premium smart appliances and intelligent cleaning solutions, Dreame is now extending its platform-grade engineering, AI capabilities, and design expertise to the domains of smart home security, access, and lighting segments. At CES 2026, Dreame will highlight three core smart home categories: Smart Security Cameras, Smart Door Locks, and Smart Lighting, demonstrating how these technologies work seamlessly together to deliver a more intelligent, responsive, and connected living experience.Meeting the next phase of smart home demandDreame’s smart home expansion reflects evolving consumer expectations regarding how technology supports everyday living. Households are increasingly looking beyond basic connected devices toward intelligent systems that can recognize events, make informed decisions and respond automatically. Factors such as reliable night-time security, energy efficiency and seamless integration across devices are becoming central considerations for consumers evaluating smart home solutions, particularly in Europe and North America.At CES 2026, Dreame will demonstrate how it applies AI, sensing technologies, and system-level design to create smart home solutions that operate as a cohesive ecosystem, rather than a collection of isolated devices.Event-driven AI security, designed for real-world conditionsAnchoring Dreame’s smart home debut is the Dreame NAVO ELITE 1 OutCam, a next-generation outdoor security camera designed for dependable performance in challenging lighting and weather conditions. Built around an event-driven AI core, the camera focuses on recognizing meaningful activity and triggering intelligent responses.Dreame will also preview the NAVO CARE 1 InCam, an indoor security camera designed to balance high-quality monitoring with user privacy, offering AI-powered tracking, wide-angle coverage and physical privacy mode.Smart lock designed as the home's intelligent gatewayDreame positions smart locks as the foundation of its smart home ecosystem, serving as the intelligent gateway between security, automation and everyday living. At CES 2026, the company will present theDreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 and E10, designed to deliver dependable protection with fast, quiet and intuitive access.Built on system-level security architecture, the smart locks are designed to integrate seamlessly with Dreame’s broader smart home ecosystem. They also support leading third-party platforms, including Google Home and Apple Home, allowing automations, intelligent alerts and real-time visibility into what is happening at home.Lighting that adapts to mood and momentCompleting the smart home portfolio is Dreame’s smart lighting range, designed to support both functional illumination and ambient expression. Products on display will include the Dreame Floor Lamp F11P and Dreame Strip Lights P11, featuring RGBICW multi-zone lighting, up to 16 million colours, dynamic scene modes and music-synchronised effects.Experience Dreame at CES 2026Media and attendees are invited to experience Dreame’s smart home ecosystem firsthand at CES 2026, with hands-on demonstrations and previews of a broad range of smart home products spanning security cameras, smart locks and smart lighting.CES 2026 DetailsDate: January 6–9, 2026Location: CES 2026 | Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention CenterBooth: 17726Additional smart home products beyond those highlighted will also be on display, offering visitors a comprehensive view of Dreame’s whole-home intelligent ecosystem.About Dreame TechnologyEstablished in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

