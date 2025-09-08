Dreame Unveils NAVO Series Home Security Cameras at IFA 2025

Dreame Smart Home team providing on-site support at the exhibition booth. Visitors exploring the flagship Dreame NAVO Elite 1 OutCam at the exhibition. Dreame NAVO Elite Indoor model showcased for the first time at the exhibition.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreame, a global leader in smart home innovation, today unveiled its NAVO series of home security cameras at IFA Berlin 2025, featuring both indoor and outdoor models designed to make everyday home monitoring simple and reliable. The NAVO Elite 1 OutCam introduces NightVivid technology, delivering full-color video even in near-total darkness, while the NAVO Care1 Indoor Cam provides 2K clarity, 360° coverage, and two-way audio for checking in on children, pets, or elderly family members. The launch highlights Dreame’s commitment to creating smart home solutions that combine advanced technology with everyday practicality.Dreame NAVO Elite 1 OutCamThe NAVO Elite 1 OutCam offers high-performance outdoor security without complicated installation. Its dual-lens 4K DuoLuX system pairs a 130° ultra-wide camera with a 16x telephoto lens, giving broad coverage while allowing clear zoom on distant details.With NightVivid technology, it captures vivid, full-color footage even in near-total darkness—down to 0.001 LUX—well beyond standard night vision. Users can also customize AI alerts via AlgoMart, choosing to monitor people, pets, vehicles, or even falls, so notifications are meaningful and relevant.Dreame NAVO Care1 Indoor CamThe NAVO Care1 Indoor Cam is ideal for families and first-time smart home users. It provides sharp 2K video and 360° horizontal coverage, keeping an eye on every corner of a room. Two-way audio makes it easy to check in on kids, pets, or elderly relatives, whether you’re in another room or away from home.With AI-powered motion and sound alerts by AlgoMart, the camera only notifies users when something important happens, avoiding unnecessary interruptions. Quick Bluetooth pairing and dual-band Wi-Fi make setup simple, and the NAVO Care1 balances ease of use with reliable day-to-day monitoring.Experience Dreame’s Latest Innovations at IFA 2025Attendees can see the NAVO series in action at Dreame’s booth H7.1A-101. Visitors are invited to explore how Dreame’s latest smart home solutions combine advanced technology with thoughtful design, offering practical, reliable tools for everyday home security.About Dreame TechnologyEstablished in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com/ Media Contact Informationmarketing.navo@dreame.tech

