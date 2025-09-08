Dreame Unveils NAVO Series Home Security Cameras at IFA 2025
Dreame NAVO Elite 1 OutCam
The NAVO Elite 1 OutCam offers high-performance outdoor security without complicated installation. Its dual-lens 4K DuoLuX system pairs a 130° ultra-wide camera with a 16x telephoto lens, giving broad coverage while allowing clear zoom on distant details.
With NightVivid technology, it captures vivid, full-color footage even in near-total darkness—down to 0.001 LUX—well beyond standard night vision. Users can also customize AI alerts via AlgoMart, choosing to monitor people, pets, vehicles, or even falls, so notifications are meaningful and relevant.
Dreame NAVO Care1 Indoor Cam
The NAVO Care1 Indoor Cam is ideal for families and first-time smart home users. It provides sharp 2K video and 360° horizontal coverage, keeping an eye on every corner of a room. Two-way audio makes it easy to check in on kids, pets, or elderly relatives, whether you’re in another room or away from home.
With AI-powered motion and sound alerts by AlgoMart, the camera only notifies users when something important happens, avoiding unnecessary interruptions. Quick Bluetooth pairing and dual-band Wi-Fi make setup simple, and the NAVO Care1 balances ease of use with reliable day-to-day monitoring.
Experience Dreame’s Latest Innovations at IFA 2025
Attendees can see the NAVO series in action at Dreame’s booth H7.1A-101. Visitors are invited to explore how Dreame’s latest smart home solutions combine advanced technology with thoughtful design, offering practical, reliable tools for everyday home security.
About Dreame Technology
Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com/.
Media Contact Information
marketing.navo@dreame.tech
Kyrie Yang
Dreame Technology
marketing.navo@dreame.tech
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Dreame NAVO Elite 1 OutCam
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.