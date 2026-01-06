Multimedia Plus Introduces Built-In AI Content Generation and Video-Enabled Posts at NRF 2026

Designed to support retail brands with large frontline teams, MMP’s latest features aim to accelerate training, boost execution, and improve real-time engagement. INCITE’s new built-in AI content generation allows brands to create and update training materials, product knowledge, and internal communications directly within the platform. Also launching at NRF is an upgrade to INCITE Posts, now supporting native video, so retail leaders can deliver quick, high-impact updates using short-form video. Multimedia Plus (MMP) is the leading provider of associate training and communications solutions for retail and hospitality brands worldwide. Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP empowers companies to transform performance at scale. Clients include top names across luxury, fashion, specialty, and mass retail.

Multimedia Plus unveils AI-powered content creation and video tools for its INCITE platform to accelerate frontline retail training and engagement at NRF 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multimedia Plus (MMP) , creators of the mobile-first platform INCITE, will showcase major new innovations at Booth 5450 during NRF 2026. Designed to support retail brands with large frontline teams, MMP’s latest features aim to accelerate training, boost execution, and improve real-time engagement.INCITE’s new built-in AI content generation allows brands to create and update training materials, product knowledge, and internal communications directly within the platform. What makes this solution stand apart is its brand awareness - AI-generated content is automatically tailored to each brand’s environment, with scenes rendered inside the client’s stores and associates shown in their actual uniforms. This ensures relevance, consistency, and immediate usability across the organization.Also launching at NRF is an upgrade to INCITE Posts, now supporting native video, so retail leaders can deliver quick, high-impact updates using short-form video. This format keeps teams aligned and informed with the kind of communication they actually engage with.MMP is also introducing AI-generated video content as part of its Designed by MMP services. These custom videos simulate filmed content without the need for crews or on-site production, helping brands roll out new training faster than ever before.Visitors to Booth 5450 can also experience:- INCITE Customer Engagement Hub, empowering associates to share multimedia product and brand stories with customers- INCITE Kiosk, enabling seamless customer self-service- Task and Communication Tools, connecting daily execution with clear accountability“Our goal with AI is to solve real challenges on the front line,” said Jodi Harouche, President and Chief Creative Officer at MMP. “These tools are designed to help retailers move with speed and precision while staying connected to what makes each brand unique.”NRF attendees can schedule a private demo at:About Multimedia PlusMultimedia Plus (MMP) is the leading provider of associate training and communications solutions for retail and hospitality brands worldwide. Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP empowers companies to transform performance at scale. Clients include top names across luxury, fashion, specialty, and mass retail. For more information, visit www.multimediaplus.com

