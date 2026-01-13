Vandale Industries Announces Strategic Acquisition of Luxury Lifestyle Brand Skin Worldwide

Vandale, a global leader in intimate apparel and activewear, announced the acquisition of SKIN Worldwide. The acquisition marks a significant bright spot in the apparel industry, combining Vandale’s impressive operational scale and category leadership with Skin’s distinct heritage of quiet luxury. By bringing Skin into its portfolio, Vandale reinforces its position as an innovator in the intimate, lounge, and wellness categories. Vandale’s acquisition of Skin provides a unique competitive advantage for both entities. Established in 1982, Vandale is a category leader in intimate apparel, foundations, daywear, sleepwear, and activewear.

Industry Leader Expands Portfolio into Luxury Comfort and Sustainable Essentials, Leveraging a Global Manufacturing Network and 40 Years of Category Expertise.

This is a strategic expansion that underscores our commitment to growth in the luxury lifestyle sector.” — Maurice Setton, President of Vandale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vandale , a global leader in intimate apparel and activewear, announced the acquisition of SKIN Worldwide , the luxury lifestyle brand renowned for its commitment to "elevated simplicity" and sustainable, natural fabrics.The acquisition marks a significant bright spot in the apparel industry, combining Vandale’s impressive operational scale and category leadership with Skin’s distinct heritage of quiet luxury. Established in 1982, Vandale has long been the trusted partner for the world’s most iconic brands including Lucky Brand, Steve Madden, Jessica Simpson, Anne Klein, Izod, Vince Camuto, and Express.By bringing Skin into its portfolio, Vandale reinforces its position as an innovator in the intimate, lounge, and wellness categories.A Natural Evolution of ComfortFounded in 2003, Skin Worldwide was born from a philosophy of honoring the body rather than reshaping it. Known for pieces that feel like a "second skin," the brand has built a loyal global following through its use of organic materials and minimalist silhouettes."Skin is a natural complement to the Vandale family," said Maurice Setton, President of Vandale. "By marrying Skin’s high-design ethos with Vandale’s robust design team and flexible manufacturing network, we are positioned to scale this vision while preserving the 'quiet luxury' that defines the brand. This is a strategic expansion that underscores our commitment to growth in the luxury lifestyle sector."Synergies in Innovation and DesignVandale’s acquisition of Skin provides a unique competitive advantage for both entities:- Operational Excellence: Skin will leverage Vandale’s deep expertise in sleep/lounge, shapewear, and activewear, supported by an expansive distribution network.- Creative Stewardship: Vandale’s experienced design team will work to honor Skin’s distinct brand DNA, ensuring that the transition into the Spring 2026 collection remains rooted in the brand’s signature understated elegance.- Market Leadership: The move strengthens Vandale’s presence across all distribution channels, from a strong ecommerce platform to a range of retail stores including boutique luxury and major global retailers.Looking Ahead: Spring 2026The partnership will culminate in a refreshed brand presence and expanded product offerings set to debut in Spring 2026. This era of "modern refinement" will continue to focus on natural, breathable fabrics and silhouettes that nurture a deep sense of ease. For information on ordering merchandise, please contact: Les Hall (EVP Business Development for Vandale) at lhall@vandale.com.About VandaleEstablished in 1982, Vandale is a category leader in intimate apparel, foundations, daywear, sleepwear, and activewear. Guided by a "customer first" philosophy, Vandale manages private label and national brands across every distribution channel, providing innovation, expertise, and operational excellence to the world’s top retailers. For more information, visit vandale.com.About Skin WorldwideFounded in 2003, Skin Worldwide is a luxury lifestyle brand rooted in nature and simplicity. Celebrated for its timeless design and "naturally crafted" fabrics, Skin creates intimates and loungewear that empower through comfort. Visit skinworldwide.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.