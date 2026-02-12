American Friends of NATAL Grows Momentum with High-Profile Film Premiere, Research Expansion, and Strategic Leadership

37th Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles sponsored by AFN & LA-based AFN board member Dr. Dity Brunn. (Maayan Aviv, Meir Fenigstein, Dity Brunn, Ran Eliasaf) Candice Moss brings a wealth of experience in strategic growth and community building that will be vital as AFN scales its mission. The 11th Annual Beer Pong Tournament celebrates connection and joy as a form of healing, with 100% of general admission proceeds directly funding NATAL’s trauma care programs. AFN has secured funding from the Jewish Women’s Foundation of Metropolitan Chicago to support NATAL’s groundbreaking research on Moral Injury and Post-Traumatic Growth specifically in women. American Friends of NATAL (AFN) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening NATAL’s life-changing work, providing critical assistance to Israelis coping with trauma, primarily caused by terrorism and war.

AFN scales trauma recovery efforts through strategic new board leadership, pioneering women’s mental health research, high-profile L.A. film premiere & more.

The current global landscape has created an unprecedented need for specialized trauma care and resiliency building,” — Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL (AFN) announced a series of major milestones that signal a new era of growth and impact for the organization. Led by numerous collaborations and bolstered by a new strategic board appointment, AFN is expanding its reach from the red carpets of Los Angeles to the forefront of clinical trauma research."The current global landscape has created an unprecedented need for specialized trauma care and resiliency building," said Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL . "Through the addition of strategic leadership like Candice Moss, the launch of pioneering research into women's mental health, and the incredible advocacy of leaders like Dr. Dity Brunn, we are ensuring that NATAL’s world-class expertise reaches those who need it most."The Los Angeles Premiere of "A Letter to David"In a powerful demonstration of cultural advocacy, AFN Board Member Dr. Dity Brunn hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the moving documentary "A Letter to David" during the Opening Night of the 37th Israel Film Festival. Dr. Brunn, a dedicated champion for trauma recovery, was instrumental in bringing this vital story to a global stage. The film provides an intimate look at the human cost of trauma, centered on David Cunio, who was taken hostage on October 7th, and serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for NATAL’s specialized psychological services."Bringing 'A Letter to David' to the Los Angeles community brings light to the invisible wounds of war," said Dr. Brunn. "By elevating this important story, we bridge the gap between awareness and action, ensuring that those suffering from trauma know they are not alone and that NATAL is here to guide them toward healing."The evening featured a deeply personal address from humanitarian advocate Alana Zeitchik, whose six family members, including David Cunio, were among those taken hostage. Zeitchik spoke to the "interconnectedness of pain" felt by Israelis and the diaspora alike, highlighting NATAL’s essential role in the long road to recovery."NATAL treats not only the individual, but the entire family and support circle. Their model recognizes a simple truth: when one person is traumatized, the impact ripples outward — to loved ones, caregivers, and communities," Zeitchik told the audience. "In a reality of ongoing, compounding trauma, this family-centered approach is not only compassionate — it is essential. Through treatment, NATAL helps build resilience not only in individuals, but in families and in Israeli society as a whole."New Leadership and Specialized ResearchAFN is also proud to announce the appointment of Candice Moss to its Board. A former McKinsey & Company executive, Moss brings a wealth of experience in strategic growth and community building that will be vital as AFN scales its mission.Simultaneously, AFN has secured funding from the Jewish Women’s Foundation of Metropolitan Chicago to support NATAL’s groundbreaking research on Moral Injury and Post-Traumatic Growth specifically in women. This pioneering study aims to address the unique challenges women face, such as heightened feelings of betrayal and self-blame, by developing gender-specific interventions that could reshape trauma care far beyond Israel’s borders.Advancing Global Clinical ExpertiseBeyond community events, AFN is bridging the gap in North American mental health care. On January 8th, NATAL Global and the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies (NJHSA) launched an Advanced Trauma Treatment Seminar. Facilitated by world-renowned experts including Prof. Dr. Javier Simonovich and Limor Turkel, this series equips clinicians with the specialized tools necessary to treat collective and intergenerational trauma.Upcoming Events: Miami Beer Pong TournamentFor over a decade, AFN supporters have found creative ways to build resilience. This February, the 11th Annual Beer Pong Tournament makes its debut in Miami. Featuring a tournament, dairy buffet, and live DJ, the event celebrates connection and joy as a form of healing, with 100% of general admission proceeds directly funding NATAL’s trauma care programs.About American Friends of NATALAmerican Friends of NATAL (AFN) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening NATAL’s life-changing work, providing critical assistance to Israelis coping with trauma and PTSD , primarily caused by terrorism and war. In the U.S., AFN builds awareness, fosters partnerships, and unites a community of supporters committed to ensuring the resilience, health, and well-being of Israel, now and for generations to come.About NATALNATAL, the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and communities in Israel cope with the psychological effects of war and terror. Founded in 1998, NATAL provides a multidisciplinary approach to trauma treatment, focusing on building resilience and providing support to those affected by conflict and other traumatic events.

