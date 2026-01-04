The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of January 5, 2026

A key component to the American Dream is homeownership, but recently for many that has been out of reach. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to decrease housing costs and make homeownership easier.

The National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974 gave the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) primary authority for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing, directing the agency to develop standards that were cost-effective.

Over 30 years later, however, Congress also gave the Department of Energy (DOE) the authority to set energy efficiency standards for manufactured homes in the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA), requiring the DOE standards be based on the most recent version of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) – even though the IECC is intended for individually built homes or site-built homes and is not compatible with energy standards of manufactured homes.

Having two federal agencies imposing energy standards results in repetitive regulations, conflicting standards, and needless delays. A more burdensome and confusing regulatory process makes it harder for homebuilders to construct affordable homes and, in turn, drives up costs for hardworking Americans seeking to fulfill the American Dream and purchase their own home.

Over the last several years, demand for affordable housing has significantly increased, and manufactured housing plays a crucial role in meeting that increasing demand. We need to be lowering the costs of housing wherever we can, not raising housing costs with redundant and confusing regulations and pricing families out.

Rep. Erin Houchin’s legislation, H.R. 5184, the Affordable HOMES Act, amends EISA to restore sole authority to HUD for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing while allowing DOE to provide recommendations to HUD, streamlining the process for setting energy standards to help lower manufactured housing costs and increase housing affordability for hardworking Americans.

House Republicans are working to cut the red tape and make housing more affordable for every American.

Bureaucrats under the Obama and Biden Administrations targeted basic appliances Americans use every day with ridiculous regulations, even going so far as to redefine the term "showerhead."

Under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), a showerhead is defined broadly and is allowed a maximum water flow of 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM) when measured at a flowing water pressure of 80 pounds per square inch.

Both the Obama and Biden Administrations imposed a stricter interpretation of this law with overly burdensome regulation of showerheads, limiting the entire shower system to the 2.5 GPM standard instead of the individual nozzles. The result? Decreased water flow and pressure in shower systems with more than one nozzle.

This absurd change has led to confusion and uncertainty for manufacturers, unnecessary regulation on Americans, and fewer choices for consumers. Americans should be able to choose their shower system – not the government.

House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to codify President Trump’s executive action to end Democrats' war on water pressure, restore the regulatory definitions to the EPCA’s original intent, and clearly define a “showerhead” as consistent with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standard, allowing each nozzle in a multi-head shower system to rightfully be treated as a separate showerhead with each allowed a flow at up to 2.5 GPM.

H.R. 4593, the SHOWER Act, introduced by Rep. Russell Fry, defines “showerhead” using the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standard, clarifies that each nozzle in a multi-head shower system is an individual showerhead that may operate at up to 2.5 GPM, and prevents future reinterpretations of the definition of a showerhead that would limit water flow and take away consumer choice, providing regulatory clarity and improving water flow for Americans by restoring Congress’ original intent.

House Republicans will continue working to reduce government overreach and protect consumer choice.